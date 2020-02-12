Apple Watch: How to see notifications, customize, more

Want to take advantage of notifications on your wrist? Read on for how to see Apple Watch notifications as well as customize them to get the most out of watchOS.

Apple Watch offers a variety of ways to handle notifications from iPhone and you’ll likely want to customize them to your preferences for the best experience. Fortunately, watchOS offers granular notification control for Apple Watch.

Let’s take a look at how to see them, customize them, and more.

How to see and clear Apple Watch notifications

  1. From any watch face, swipe down from the top of your Apple Watch to see your notifications (red dot at the top center of your screen means you have notifications)
  2. Tap one to jump into the app/respond/etc.
  3. Or you can swipe from right to left on a notification to clear it, turn them off, or choose to “Deliver Quietly”
  4. After swiping down from watch face to see notifications, you can do a firm press on the screen to clear all of them at once

Here’s how these steps look:

How to see Apple Watch notifications walkthrough 1

How to customize Apple Watch notifications

  1. You can swipe on notifications on your Apple Watch like shown above to customize them individually
  2. Alternately, head to the Watch app on iPhone
  3. Tap Notifications
  4. Choose apps to customize notifications

How to see Apple Watch notifications walkthrough 2

Going further

If you’d like to dive further into the ways notifications alert you on Apple Watch, my colleague Zac Hall has a great deep dive explainer on wrangling them with Silent mode, Do Not Disturb and Theater mode, Deliver Quietly and more.

