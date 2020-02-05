Apple Watch: How to see your workout history and trends

Curious where to find all the workouts you’ve tracked with Apple Watch? Read on for how to see your Apple Watch workout history on both your wearable and iPhone as well as your move, exercise, and stand trends over time.
Tracking workouts with Apple Watch records a lot of useful activity and health data. You can only see the details for the current day’s workout(s) on Apple Watch, but on the Activity app on iPhone, you can take a look at your full workout history, workout trends, and more.
Apple Watch: How to see your workout history
On Apple Watch
- Open the Activity app on your Apple Watch to see your daily workout history
- Swipe or scroll to the very bottom
- Tap your saved workout(s) to see all the data
Here’s how this looks on Apple Watch:
Now you’ll see all most of the recorded data (iPhone offers more, covered below), swipe or scroll down to see more.
On iPhone
- Open the Activity app on your iPhone to see your full workout history
- By default, you’ll see the Today view
- Tap the month in the top left corner to see workouts from past weeks, months, and years.
- Tap on a day and swipe to the bottom to see your workouts
- Select a workout to see your time, calories burned, average heart rate, heart rate recovery, weather, and a map
- Alternately, you can tap the Workouts tab at the bottom of the Activity app to see a list of just your workouts
- Don’t forget to check out the Trends tab to see how your different metrics are changing over time
Note when looking at the heart rate average from recorded workouts on iPhone, swipe from right to left to see your heart rate recovery data.
Here’s how these steps look on iPhone:
Swipe down to the bottom of any day to see your workouts, or use the Workouts tab in the Activity app.
Here’s how the Workouts and Trends tabs look:
