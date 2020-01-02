Need to share some photos or videos but want to retain a bit more privacy than normal? Follow along for how to remove location data from photos and videos on iPhone before sharing.

iOS includes a handy toggle switch to quickly turn off location details as well as other metadata before you send photos and videos from iPhone and iPad.

Keep in mind that this is a per-share basis, so you’ll need to do the same process each time you want to turn off location data.

iPhone: How to remove location data from photos and videos before sharing

Note: the same steps work on iPad

Open the Photos app on iPhone or iPad Choose the photo(s) or video(s) you’d like to share Tap the share button (square with up arrow, bottom left corner on iPhone, top right corner on iPad) At the top, tap Options Tap the toggle next to Location to turn it off, tap Done (top right corner) Choose how you’d like to share and send your photo(s)/video(s)

Tip: There seems to be a bug where the location data switch disappears when you go back to use it again after using it the first time. If you experience it, restart your iPhone or iPad and that should resolve the issue.

Here’s how these steps look:

As shown above, you can also toggle off All Photos Data if you’d prefer.

