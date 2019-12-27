Audio not working for one of your AirPods? Here’s how to fix it

While Apple’s AirPods and AirPods Pro offer what many see as the best truly wireless earbud experience, there are times when they don’t work as expected. Read on for some ways to fix a left or right AirPod that won’t play audio.
If you’ve already checked Bluetooth on your iPhone or other Apple device and your AirPods are showing as connected but you’re still not getting audio out of one of them, there are a few things to try.
How to fix an AirPod that won’t play audio
- Put your AirPods back in the charging case and double-check their charge (from the iPhone Home screen swipe from left to right)
- If battery levels look okay, try putting them back in your ears
- It may be worth popping them back in the case, closing the lid and trying them again
If an AirPod still isn’t playing sound…
- Head to Settings > Bluetooth on your iPhone while they’re connected
- Tap the “i” next to your AirPods
- Choose Forget This Device, then tap it again to confirm
- Put both AirPods in your charging case and shut the lid, wait 30 seconds before opening it
- Press and hold the setup button on the back of the charging case until the status light is flashing white
- Reconnect your AirPods by bringing them close to your device, follow the prompts on your device
- See if they’re working normally again
If that still doesn’t solve the issue, clean the grilles of your AirPods or AirPods Pro.
- How to clean your dirty AirPods Pro and charging case
- How to clean your dirty AirPods and charging case
If you’re still having trouble, reach out to Apple Support or an Authorized Apple Service Provider like Best Buy.
