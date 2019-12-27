Audio not working for one of your AirPods? Here’s how to fix it

- Dec. 27th 2019 3:04 pm PT

0
You’re reading 9to5Mac — experts who break news about Apple and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Mac on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

While Apple’s AirPods and AirPods Pro offer what many see as the best truly wireless earbud experience, there are times when they don’t work as expected. Read on for some ways to fix a left or right AirPod that won’t play audio.

If you’ve already checked Bluetooth on your iPhone or other Apple device and your AirPods are showing as connected but you’re still not getting audio out of one of them, there are a few things to try.

How to fix an AirPod that won’t play audio

  1. Put your AirPods back in the charging case and double-check their charge (from the iPhone Home screen swipe from left to right)
  2. If battery levels look okay, try putting them back in your ears
  3. It may be worth popping them back in the case, closing the lid and trying them again

If an AirPod still isn’t playing sound…

  1. Head to Settings > Bluetooth on your iPhone while they’re connected
  2. Tap the “i” next to your AirPods
  3. Choose Forget This Device, then tap it again to confirm
  4. Put both AirPods in your charging case and shut the lid, wait 30 seconds before opening it
  5. Press and hold the setup button on the back of the charging case until the status light is flashing white
  6. Reconnect your AirPods by bringing them close to your device, follow the prompts on your device
  7. See if they’re working normally again

If that still doesn’t solve the issue, clean the grilles of your AirPods or AirPods Pro.

If you’re still having trouble, reach out to Apple Support or an Authorized Apple Service Provider like Best Buy.

Read more 9to5Mac tutorials: 

AirPods Pro:

iPhone & iPad:

Mac:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

CleanMyMac X

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news:

Guides

How To

How To

A collection of tutorials, tips, and tricks from the 9to5Mac team helping you fix and get the most out of your favorite gear.
Apple AirPods

Apple AirPods

AirPods offers a cord-free wireless audio experience with up to 5 hours of battery life. They are rechargeable through the included case that get you up to 24 hours on a single charge. AirPods 2 and AirPods Pro support wireless (Qi) charging, Hey Siri, and include the H1 chip.
Basics AirPods Pro

About the Author

Michael Potuck's favorite gear

Satechi USB-C Charger (4 ports)

Satechi USB-C Charger (4 ports)

Really useful USB-C + USB-A charger for home/work and travel.
Portable Apple Watch Charger

Portable Apple Watch Charger

Handy Apple Watch power bank plus extra USB port.