How to use the Apple Pencil screenshot shortcut on iPad

- Dec. 19th 2019 2:58 pm PT

0
Taking a screenshot on iPad can be a bit awkward due to size of the tablet(s), what your case situation is, and how you’re using it. Luckily there’s another option, read on for a how to use the neat Apple Pencil screenshot shortcut on iPad.

When Apple Pencil first launched, it was only compatible with the high-end iPads. Now even the entry-level 7th gen iPad is compatible with Apple’s smart stylus and more users than ever can take advantage of it.

Apple Support shared a slick way to boost your efficiency on iPad by using the Apple Pencil screenshot shortcut to quickly take a screengrab and edit it.

How to use Apple Pencil screenshot shortcut on iPad

  1. Position your Apple Pencil in the bottom corner
  2. Swipe up at a diagonal
  3. Now you can edit or markup your screenshot

Notably, the gesture doesn’t work with a finger. If you don’t have an Apple Pencil yet, you can often find them a bit below retail prices on Apple’s Amazon storefront.

Here’s a short video clip of the shortcut in action:

