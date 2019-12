How to use the Apple Pencil screenshot shortcut on iPad

You’re reading 9to5Mac — experts who break news about Apple and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Mac on Twitter Facebook , and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories how-tos , and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Taking a screenshot on iPad can be a bit awkward due to size of the tablet(s), what your case situation is, and how you’re using it. Luckily there’s another option, read on for a how to use the neat Apple Pencil screenshot shortcut on iPad.

When Apple Pencil first launched, it was only compatible with the high-end iPads. Now even the entry-level 7th gen iPad is compatible with Apple’s smart stylus and more users than ever can take advantage of it.

Apple Support shared a slick way to boost your efficiency on iPad by using the Apple Pencil screenshot shortcut to quickly take a screengrab and edit it.

How to use Apple Pencil screenshot shortcut on iPad

Position your Apple Pencil in the bottom corner Swipe up at a diagonal Now you can edit or markup your screenshot

Notably, the gesture doesn’t work with a finger. If you don’t have an Apple Pencil yet, you can often find them a bit below retail prices on Apple’s Amazon storefront.

Here’s a short video clip of the shortcut in action:

Grab your Apple Pencil ✏️

Start in the bottom corner of your iPad screen 👇

Swipe up diagonally ↗️ And that’s how you take a screenshot with your Apple Pencil. pic.twitter.com/iK2xrnrp5U — Apple Support (@AppleSupport) December 19, 2019

