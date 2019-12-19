How to use the Apple Pencil screenshot shortcut on iPad

Taking a screenshot on iPad can be a bit awkward due to size of the tablet(s), what your case situation is, and how you’re using it. Luckily there’s another option, read on for a how to use the neat Apple Pencil screenshot shortcut on iPad.

When Apple Pencil first launched, it was only compatible with the high-end iPads. Now even the entry-level 7th gen iPad is compatible with Apple’s smart stylus and more users than ever can take advantage of it.

Apple Support shared a slick way to boost your efficiency on iPad by using the Apple Pencil screenshot shortcut to quickly take a screengrab and edit it.

How to use Apple Pencil screenshot shortcut on iPad

Position your Apple Pencil in the bottom corner Swipe up at a diagonal Now you can edit or markup your screenshot

Notably, the gesture doesn’t work with a finger. If you don’t have an Apple Pencil yet, you can often find them a bit below retail prices on Apple’s Amazon storefront.

Here’s a short video clip of the shortcut in action:

Grab your Apple Pencil ✏️

Start in the bottom corner of your iPad screen 👇

Swipe up diagonally ↗️ And that’s how you take a screenshot with your Apple Pencil. pic.twitter.com/iK2xrnrp5U — Apple Support (@AppleSupport) December 19, 2019

