How to use the Apple Pencil screenshot shortcut on iPad

Taking a screenshot on iPad can be a bit awkward due to size of the tablet(s), what your case situation is, and how you’re using it. Luckily there’s another option, read on for a how to use the neat Apple Pencil screenshot shortcut on iPad.
When Apple Pencil first launched, it was only compatible with the high-end iPads. Now even the entry-level 7th gen iPad is compatible with Apple’s smart stylus and more users than ever can take advantage of it.
Apple Support shared a slick way to boost your efficiency on iPad by using the Apple Pencil screenshot shortcut to quickly take a screengrab and edit it.
How to use Apple Pencil screenshot shortcut on iPad
- Position your Apple Pencil in the bottom corner
- Swipe up at a diagonal
- Now you can edit or markup your screenshot
Notably, the gesture doesn’t work with a finger. If you don’t have an Apple Pencil yet, you can often find them a bit below retail prices on Apple’s Amazon storefront.
Here’s a short video clip of the shortcut in action:
Grab your Apple Pencil ✏️
Start in the bottom corner of your iPad screen 👇
Swipe up diagonally ↗️
And that’s how you take a screenshot with your Apple Pencil. pic.twitter.com/iK2xrnrp5U
— Apple Support (@AppleSupport) December 19, 2019
