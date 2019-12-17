watchOS 6: How to reinstall deleted Apple Watch apps

- Dec. 17th 2019 1:32 pm PT

0
Along with watchOS 6 came the ability to delete even the built-in Apple Watch apps. And that means at some point you may want to redownload ones you’ve gotten rid of (accidentally or intentionally). Follow along for how to reinstall deleted Apple Watch apps.

Apple Watch gained an independent App Store with watchOS 6, and that brings a variety of advantages. One of the nice new options is you can now tidy up apps by removing even Apple’s first-party ones.

But in the event that you deleted one by mistake or just want to bring an app back after a break, here’s how…

watchOS 6: How to reinstall deleted Apple Watch apps

  1. Open the App Store app on your Apple Watch
  2. Use your voice or scribble to search for the app you’re missing
  3. Tap the cloud with arrow icon to download it again

Here’s how the process looks:

How to reinstall deleted Apple Watch apps walkthrough

