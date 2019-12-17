You’re reading 9to5Mac — experts who break news about Apple and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Mac on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel
Along with watchOS 6 came the ability to delete even the built-in Apple Watch apps. And that means at some point you may want to redownload ones you’ve gotten rid of (accidentally or intentionally). Follow along for how to reinstall deleted Apple Watch apps.
Apple Watch gained an independent App Store with watchOS 6, and that brings a variety of advantages. One of the nice new options is you can now tidy up apps by removing even Apple’s first-party ones.
But in the event that you deleted one by mistake or just want to bring an app back after a break, here’s how…
watchOS 6: How to reinstall deleted Apple Watch apps
- Open the App Store app on your Apple Watch
- Use your voice or scribble to search for the app you’re missing
- Tap the cloud with arrow icon to download it again
Here’s how the process looks:
Read more 9to5Mac tutorials:
iPhone & iPad:
- What is mini LED and what could it mean for iPad and MacBook?
- How to find out when your iPhone 11 camera is using Deep Fusion
- How to quickly select, move, and delete notes on iPhone and iPad with two-finger tap
- How to remove Memoji Stickers from your iPhone keyboard
- How to use the Deep Fusion iPhone 11 and iPhone 11 Pro camera feature
- iOS 13: How to use custom fonts on iPhone and iPad
- How to edit messages on iPhone and iPad with two-finger tap
- How to use the ‘Remind when messaging’ feature on iPhone, iPad, and Mac
- How to use the ultra wide camera on iPhone 11 and iPhone 11 Pro
Mac:
- How to restore deleted iCloud contacts, calendars, and bookmarks
- Getting the 16-inch MacBook Pro? Here’s how to wipe your MacBook before selling or giving it away
- Selling your MacBook? Here’s how to repair the butterfly keyboard for free and get more money
- How to check iPad and Mac Sidecar requirements
- How to create a bootable macOS Catalina 10.15 USB install drive [Video]
- How to sync iPhone and iPad to your Mac in macOS Catalina without iTunes
AirPods Pro:
- How to get AirPods Pro ear tip replacements
- How to clean your dirty AirPods Pro and charging case
- AirPods Pro: How to customize Force Sensor controls
- AirPods Pro: How to use Ear Tip Fit Test and change tips
- AirPods Pro: How to use noise cancellation and Transparency mode
- AirPods Pro vs Powerbeats Pro: How specs, size, price, and more compare
- What’s the difference in AirPods and AirPods Pro? Here’s how size, price, and features compare
- How to find your AirPods Pro serial number
FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.
Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: