Do you find yourself taking more accidental screenshots on Apple Watch than intentional ones? Read on for how to quickly disable screenshots on Apple Watch.

It can be easy to accidentally hit both the Digital Crown and Side button on Apple Watch and create unwanted screenshots.

Even if you do want to use the feature sometimes, it may make sense to leave it disabled, then just turn it on when you need to use the feature to prevent filling up your Photos with random screen grabs.

How to disable screenshots on Apple Watch

On your Apple Watch, head to Settings Tap General then swipe or scroll down and choose Screenshots Tap the toggle to turn off screenshots

You can find the same toggle for disabling/enabling screenshots in the Watch app on iPhone.

Read more 9to5Mac tutorials:

AirPods Pro:

iPhone & iPad:

Mac:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: