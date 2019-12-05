How to disable screenshots on Apple Watch

- Dec. 5th 2019 12:01 am PT

Do you find yourself taking more accidental screenshots on Apple Watch than intentional ones? Read on for how to quickly disable screenshots on Apple Watch.

It can be easy to accidentally hit both the Digital Crown and Side button on Apple Watch and create unwanted screenshots.

Even if you do want to use the feature sometimes, it may make sense to leave it disabled, then just turn it on when you need to use the feature to prevent filling up your Photos with random screen grabs.

How to disable screenshots on Apple Watch

  1. On your Apple Watch, head to Settings
  2. Tap General then swipe or scroll down and choose Screenshots
  3. Tap the toggle to turn off screenshots

You can find the same toggle for disabling/enabling screenshots in the Watch app on iPhone.

How to disable screenshots on Apple Watch

