How to manually adjust the time on your Apple Watch

Love your Apple Watch but want to customize your experience by manually adjusting the time like on an analog watch? Read on for how to set your Apple Watch ahead by a custom amount of time.

If you’d like to have your Apple Watch be an accurate timepiece, you don’t have to do anything. Its default behavior is to automatically set the time and will adjust on its own for daylight savings time, and time zone changes.

However, if you’d like to manually adjust the time on your Apple Watch, you can set it ahead by anything from 1 minute up to 59.

How to adjust the time of your Apple Watch

If you decide to set your Apple Watch ahead, it’s only the watch face that will be affected. All notifications and alerts for the Calendar and Reminders apps etc. will happen at the actual time.

Open Settings on your Apple Watch Swipe or scroll down to Clock Tap on +0 min Use the digital crown to set your watch ahead Tap Set

Here’s how these steps look:

Now you can set your Apple Watch ahead by up to 59 minutes.

