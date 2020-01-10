How to manually adjust the time on your Apple Watch

- Jan. 10th 2020 1:24 pm PT

0

Love your Apple Watch but want to customize your experience by manually adjusting the time like on an analog watch? Read on for how to set your Apple Watch ahead by a custom amount of time.

If you’d like to have your Apple Watch be an accurate timepiece, you don’t have to do anything. Its default behavior is to automatically set the time and will adjust on its own for daylight savings time, and time zone changes.

However, if you’d like to manually adjust the time on your Apple Watch, you can set it ahead by anything from 1 minute up to 59.

How to adjust the time of your Apple Watch

If you decide to set your Apple Watch ahead, it’s only the watch face that will be affected. All notifications and alerts for the Calendar and Reminders apps etc. will happen at the actual time.

  1. Open Settings on your Apple Watch
  2. Swipe or scroll down to Clock
  3. Tap on +0 min
  4. Use the digital crown to set your watch ahead
  5. Tap Set

Here’s how these steps look:

How to set Apple Watch ahead walkthrough 1

Now you can set your Apple Watch ahead by up to 59 minutes.

How to manually adjust Apple Watch time

Read more 9to5Mac tutorials: 

iPhone & iPad:

AirPods Pro:

Mac:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Hyper Drive GEN2

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news:

You’re reading 9to5Mac — experts who break news about Apple and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Mac on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Apple Watch

Apple Watch

Apple Watch is Apple's wearable is designed to help you stay active, motivated, and connected. It runs watchOS, and it comes in 40mm and 44mm size options.
How To

How To

A collection of tutorials, tips, and tricks from the 9to5Mac team helping you fix and get the most out of your favorite gear.
Basics

About the Author

Michael Potuck's favorite gear

Satechi USB-C Charger (4 ports)

Satechi USB-C Charger (4 ports)

Really useful USB-C + USB-A charger for home/work and travel.
Portable Apple Watch Charger

Portable Apple Watch Charger

Handy Apple Watch power bank plus extra USB port.