Apple Watch is a great device for tracking health and fitness goals, and one important aspect of that is how much energy you’re burning. Follow along for how to see your calories burned on Apple Watch, for active and passive metrics plus your daily total.
Apple Watch keeps track of your active calories burned, and your Move ring shows that progress compared to your daily goal.
But Apple Watch also tracks your passive calories burned, and adding that to your active burn gives you the valuable info of your total daily calories burned.
Apple Watch: How to see calories burned, both active and passive
Apple Watch
- On Apple Watch head to the Activity app
- Swipe or scroll down on the Digital Crown
- You’ll see your active calories burned under the Move goal
- You can also add the Activity complication to a variety of watch faces or use an Activity watch face to see active calories burned at a glance
iPhone
- The Activity app on iPhone allows you to see more calorie data
- Once you open it, you’ll see active calories burned just below your Activity rings
- In the bottom left corner of the Move section, you’ll see your total calories burned for the day
- Subtract your active calories from total to get your passive calories burned
Tap the month in the top left corner to look at calories burned from other days.
Here’s how these steps look on Apple Watch and iPhone:
