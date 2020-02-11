Apple Watch: How to see calories burned, both active and passive

- Feb. 11th 2020 12:01 am PT

0

Apple Watch is a great device for tracking health and fitness goals, and one important aspect of that is how much energy you’re burning. Follow along for how to see your calories burned on Apple Watch, for active and passive metrics plus your daily total.

Apple Watch keeps track of your active calories burned, and your Move ring shows that progress compared to your daily goal.

But Apple Watch also tracks your passive calories burned, and adding that to your active burn gives you the valuable info of your total daily calories burned.

Apple Watch: How to see calories burned, both active and passive

Apple Watch

  1. On Apple Watch head to the Activity app
  2. Swipe or scroll down on the Digital Crown
  3. You’ll see your active calories burned under the Move goal
  4. You can also add the Activity complication to a variety of watch faces or use an Activity watch face to see active calories burned at a glance

iPhone

  1. The Activity app on iPhone allows you to see more calorie data
  2. Once you open it, you’ll see active calories burned just below your Activity rings
  3. In the bottom left corner of the Move section, you’ll see your total calories burned for the day
  4. Subtract your active calories from total to get your passive calories burned

Tap the month in the top left corner to look at calories burned from other days.

Here’s how these steps look on Apple Watch and iPhone:

How to see Apple Watch calories burned, active and passive walkthrough

How to see Apple Watch calories burned, active and passive

Read more 9to5Mac tutorials:

Apple Watch:

iPhone & iPad:

AirPods Pro:

 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news:

You’re reading 9to5Mac — experts who break news about Apple and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Mac on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Apple Watch

Apple Watch

Apple Watch is Apple's wearable is designed to help you stay active, motivated, and connected. It runs watchOS, and it comes in 40mm and 44mm size options.
How To

How To

A collection of tutorials, tips, and tricks from the 9to5Mac team helping you fix and get the most out of your favorite gear.
Basics

About the Author

Michael Potuck's favorite gear

Satechi USB-C Charger (4 ports)

Satechi USB-C Charger (4 ports)

Really useful USB-C + USB-A charger for home/work and travel.
Portable Apple Watch Charger

Portable Apple Watch Charger

Handy Apple Watch power bank plus extra USB port.