[Update: Now available] Pokémon Home cloud service arriving for iPhone, iPad, Android from $1.33/month in February

After teasing its upcoming cloud service back in May, The Pokémon Company and Nintendo have announced that Pokémon Home will be launching for iPhone, iPad, Android, and Switch sometime in February.

Update 2/12: Pokémon Home is available now from the App Store, Google’s Play Store, and on Nintendo Switch.

The two companies detailed the news in a blog post today:

The Pokémon Company International and Nintendo announced more details for the new cloud service app Pokémon HOME. The app enables Trainers to continue their Pokémon adventures beyond a single game system and manage their collection of Pokémon across many of their games. Pokémon HOME will launch in February 2020 for iPhone, iPad, and Android devices as well as the Nintendo Switch system.

Along with the release details, we’ve learned more about what each platform can do with Pokémon Home. It sounds like Pokémon Go support in Pokémon Home may not be available at launch but it is in the works.

The Nintendo Switch version of Pokémon HOME supports connectivity with the Nintendo Switch games Pokémon Sword, Pokémon Shield, Pokémon: Let’s Go, Pikachu!, and Pokémon: Let’s Go, Eevee! Both the Nintendo Switch version and the mobile device version of Pokémon HOME support connectivity with the Nintendo 3DS software Pokémon Bank. Support for Pokémon GO is also in development.

Here’s how trading will work on mobile devices:

There are four ways to trade Pokémon using Pokémon HOME on a mobile device. This makes it possible to trade Pokémon anywhere and anytime. Pokémon placed in the Wonder Box can be traded with people around the world. Pokémon placed in the Wonder Box will be traded even when Pokémon HOME is not being used.

With the Global Trade System (GTS), fans can specify which Pokémon they want to trade and which Pokémon they want to receive. They will then be matched with a Trainer if both meet each other’s criteria.

Room Trade lets Trainers create a room and trade Pokémon among the people who join. Each room can hold up to 20 people. Trading in rooms has no cost, but users will only be able to create rooms when enrolled in a Premium Plan (paid).

Friend Trade allows Trainers to trade their Pokémon with nearby users who they have become friends with in Pokémon HOME. Trainers can add friends using the Add Friend feature in Pokémon HOME.

Another big aspect of Pokémon Home is moving Pokémon between platforms and games. The cloud service brings additional features like receiving mystery gifts, checking news and battle data, judging Pokémon, and more.

Here’s the list of features for mobile devices vs. Nintendo Switch for Pokémon Home.

There will be a basic and a premium plan, with the latter bringing all of the service’s features. Here’s how they compare:

Pricing for the premium plan will be set at $3/month, $5/ three months, or $16/year. The 3-month plan comes out to $1.66/month with the yearly plan coming out to $1.33/month.

Learn more about Pokémon Home in the announcement and the service’s landing page.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: