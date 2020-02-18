Spotify updates podcast show pages with trailers and Apple-inspired design

Spotify has rolled out an update today to its podcasts show pages that include a new Apple-inspired design with trailers and descriptions toward the top and new show categories.

Spotify announced the changes in a blog post today that make its podcasts show pages more closely resemble the UI in the Apple Podcasts app.

The three new features for Spotify podcast show pages are a new design, new categories, and featured trailers toward the top (when available).

The show description now being at the top along with new categories followed by a trailer is how Apple Podcasts is designed. Back in December Spotify also copied Apple Music’s “Friends are listening to” feature.

A refreshed Podcast Show page design Our Podcast Show page may look a little different, but it’s still got all the features you know and love. The new look moves the descriptions up, so you no longer have to swipe on a show to read about it. This allows for more information about each podcast—and episode—at a single glance. All new show categories Looking for a specific genre or type of show? Now, descriptive show categories will be displayed underneath the show description—everything from “personal stories” to “true crime,” “travel,” “relationships,” and more. Simply tap the one you’re most interested in to see more shows in this category. Featured show trailers If you’re not one to commit too easily, this next feature is perfect for you. Now, if a show has a trailer “episode” to stream, it will be prominently highlighted at the top of the episode list, giving you a chance to listen to a snippet of the show before diving in headfirst. Get to know the podcast before fully committing—and maybe even fall in love with one you weren’t expecting.

