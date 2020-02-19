Wednesday’s best deals include a new B&H sale focused on pro-grade Mac products, plus Amazon’s latest Anker Gold Box, and price drops on official Apple battery cases. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

B&H discounts pro-grade Apple products

B&H has launched a new Apple sale this week that’s focused on pro-grade machines and the latest releases out of Cupertino. Amazon is matching select offers throughout. B&H is taking $300 off Apple’s 16-inch MacBook Pro in both standard configurations with deals from $2,099.

Apple’s 16-inch MacBook Pro sports a completely redesigned ‘Magic’ keyboard alongside a larger 3072×1920 display. There’s 1TB worth of SSD storage on this model. You’ll also find the usual four Thunderbolt 3 ports, 64GB worth of RAM, and a redesigned Touch Bar with physical escape and power buttons. Check out our hands-on review for additional details.

Check out the entire sale here for more deals.

Amazon 1-day Anker sale from $15

Amazon is offering up to 30% off Anker multi-port chargers and accessories. Featuring everything from USB-C and Lightning cables to wall chargers, power strips, and the company’s PowerPort Atom charging station, you’ll definitely want to take a closer look at today’s sales event. This is a great opportunity to refresh your charging gear or grab some extra cables for your travel kit while you’re at it. The deals start from $15 and you’ll find our top picks right here.

Save on iPhone Smart Battery Cases

Amazon is offering official Apple iPhone Smart Battery Cases from $68, which is down from the regular price of up to $129. Lightning and USB-C connectivity make it a great companion for a modern-day setup.

In case you missed it, many of Apple’s official iPhone 11/Pro/Max and X/S/Max cases are still on sale at new all-time low prices. Check out our roundup for additional details and a full look at every model on sale.

9to5Mac Deal of the Month

Chargeasap 150W Flash USB-C powerbank: Chargeasap is setting its new portable Flash Charger apart from the competition with a 150W total output with 100W available from the USB-C PD port alone. The company says that makes it the “world’s fastest charging power bank.” It also features wireless charging, can charge four devices at once, and is available now for $149 (Reg $299) as a pre-order special.

Best trade-in deals

9to5Mac also keeps tabs on all the best trade-in deals on iPhone, iPad, MacBook, Apple Watch, and more every month. Be sure to check out this month’s best trade-in deals when you decide it’s time to upgrade your device. Or simply head over to our trade-in partner directly if you want to recycle, trade, or sell your used devices for cash and support 9to5Mac along the way! Use code 9to5mac for an extra $15 on all trades.

