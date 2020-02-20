HomeCam 2.0 brings enhanced viewing of HomeKit cameras on iOS, Apple Watch, and Apple TV

Video in the HomeKit ecosystem has come a long way in recent years. As we finished up 2019, we started seeing a rollout of HomeKit Secure Video. As we head into 2020, we’re waiting on a new Doorbell from abode and a new HomeKit Secure Video only option from Eve. As someone who has a lot of devices in the Home app, video cameras can easily get buried. If you have a number of HomeKit cameras, you’ll want to check out HomeCam.

HomeCam is the only app on the App Store that allows users to watch multiple live feeds from HomeKit-supported cameras on one screen. The Home app only shows snapshots of camera feeds until you open a camera to full the full stream, HomeCam allows you to easily monitor what your camera is seeing in realtime from a single dashboard. HomeCam also gives you HomeKit controls inside the app so you can control accessories in the same room as your camera.

Along with a brand new design, HomeCam allows you to show, hide, or rearrange particular cameras. This feature is handy when you have multiple cameras and you need to better organize them. I plan to heavily expand my HomeKit camera lineup this year, so I am going to love having this app on my home screen.

Another new feature is a settings view that brings details to the forefront such as battery levels, model information about the camera, and more. Rounding out this update is auto cycle for iOS, improved Data Layers, and a new Today widget.

HomeCam is $4.99 on the App Store, and a single purchase allows you to install it on iPhone, iPad, Apple Watch, and Apple TV. If you owned HomeCam 1.0, it will be a free upgrade.

