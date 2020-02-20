Are you in a situation where you’d like to stop seeing posts or stories from an account on Instagram but don’t want to (or feel like you can’t) unfollow them? Read on for how to mute someone on Instagram.

Whether it’s someone you’re around in day-to-day real life or don’t want to unfollow someone for another reason, Instagram’s mute option is a good way to remove posts from your feed without letting someone know that you’re not interested in seeing their posts (temporarily or indefinitely).

While you can’t mute ads, you can remove them from your feed and tell Instagram which ones aren’t relevant.

Finally, we’ll look at how to see all the people you’ve muted and how to unmute someone on Instagram on iPhone.

iPhone: How to mute someone on Instagram

Open Instagram Pull up the person you’d like to mute from your feed or use the search feature to find someone Tap the three-dot icon in the top right corner of a profile or a post Tap Mute Choose Mute Posts or Mute Posts and Story

How to remove Instagram ads

When it comes to ads, tap the same three-dot icon to remove them from your feed. But keep in mind it won’t remove all ads. And Instagram will ask you why you’d like to remove it, which will curate what type of ads you’re shown over time.

Here’s what the process looks like:

How to unmute someone on Instagram

If you’d like to see who you’ve muted or unmute someone, head to your profile > Settings > Privacy > Muted Accounts.

Here’s how these steps look on iPhone:

Read more 9to5Mac tutorials:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: