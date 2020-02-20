J.D. Power is out with its latest study looking at the best wireless purchase experience in the US. T-Mobile came in first place, beating out Verizon and AT&T when it came to overall satisfaction.

J.D. Power shared the study results on its website today that included responses from over 13,000 customers. Along with the overall satisfaction winner being T-Mobile, J.D. Power highlighted that customers who got help from a carrier representative explaining network coverage gave scores almost 100 points higher than customers that didn’t.

Customers who had a store representative take the time to explain network coverage have significantly higher satisfaction scores with their overall purchase experience (894 on a 1,000-point scale) compared with those who had a representative that did not take the time (796), according to the J.D. Power 2020 U.S. Wireless Purchase Experience Full-Service Performance StudySM—Volume 1 and the J.D. Power 2020 U.S. Wireless Purchase Experience Non-Contract Performance StudySM—Volume 1.

T-Mobile came away with a total score of 863/1000. Verizon came in second with a total overall satisfaction score of 838 with AT&T behind in third by just one point at 837. Sprint brought up the rear at 808.

As for full-service non-contract carriers, Cricket took first place with a score of 855, edging out Boost Mobile that landed with 851.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: