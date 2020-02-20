T-Mobile tops Verizon to earn best ‘wireless purchase experience’ in J.D. Power study

- Feb. 20th 2020 10:55 am PT

0

J.D. Power is out with its latest study looking at the best wireless purchase experience in the US. T-Mobile came in first place, beating out Verizon and AT&T when it came to overall satisfaction.

J.D. Power shared the study results on its website today that included responses from over 13,000 customers. Along with the overall satisfaction winner being T-Mobile, J.D. Power highlighted that customers who got help from a carrier representative explaining network coverage gave scores almost 100 points higher than customers that didn’t.

Customers who had a store representative take the time to explain network coverage have significantly higher satisfaction scores with their overall purchase experience (894 on a 1,000-point scale) compared with those who had a representative that did not take the time (796), according to the J.D. Power 2020 U.S. Wireless Purchase Experience Full-Service Performance StudySM—Volume 1 and the J.D. Power 2020 U.S. Wireless Purchase Experience Non-Contract Performance StudySM—Volume 1.

T-Mobile came away with a total score of 863/1000. Verizon came in second with a total overall satisfaction score of 838 with AT&T behind in third by just one point at 837. Sprint brought up the rear at 808.

As for full-service non-contract carriers, Cricket took first place with a score of 855, edging out Boost Mobile that landed with 851.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news:

You’re reading 9to5Mac — experts who break news about Apple and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Mac on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

T-Mobile

T-Mobile

T-Mobile is the 3rd largest U.S. wireless carrier behind Verizon and AT&T.

AT&T

AT&T
Verizon Sprint

About the Author

Michael Potuck's favorite gear

Satechi USB-C Charger (4 ports)

Satechi USB-C Charger (4 ports)

Really useful USB-C + USB-A charger for home/work and travel.
Portable Apple Watch Charger

Portable Apple Watch Charger

Handy Apple Watch power bank plus extra USB port.