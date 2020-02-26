Want to add some personality and even some suspense to your iMessages? Read on for how to send handwritten notes in iMessage. We’ll also look at using invisible ink and other effects that can create a neat combination with handwritten messages.

iOS offers quite a few ways to spice up your messaging between Animoji and Memoji, Digital Touch, iMessage Stickers, and much more. Another less commonly used option is handwritten iMessages on iPhone and iPad.

You can also pair handwritten notes with the different bubble effects like invisible ink, gentle, and slam for a more expressive message.

iPhone: How to send handwritten iMessages

Note: You can follow the same steps on iPad.

Head to the Messages app Find someone you’d like to talk to Tap the text field (where it says iMessage) Rotate your iPhone to landscape orientation (works on iPad in portrait or landscape) Tap the handwritten button in the bottom right (between return and microphone icon) Write your own message or pick one of the existing options You can tap the arrow on the middle-right of your screen for more writing room, tap Done when finished You can send your handwritten iMessage or press and hold on the send button to get options like invisible ink to add some mystery or others to put more personality in your message 😄

Here’s how these steps look:

Now you can scribble/write/draw your message or pick one from the list at the bottom of your screen. Don’t forget about the arrow on the right to add more writing space.

Tap Done when you’re ready to send it.

Now your handwritten iMessage will show up in the text field. You can type in additional text, send it without, or long-press on the send button to get the option to add invisible ink or other fun effects.

