How to send more personal messages on iPhone with Digital Touch heartbeat, kiss, more

- Feb. 14th 2020 2:25 pm PT

0

Since it’s Valentine’s Day, you might be looking for different ways to show your significant other some love. Follow along for how to use Digital Touch on iPhone and Apple Watch to send a more personal message with your heartbeat, a kiss, fireball, or even a broken heart.

It’s easy to forget about Digital Touch if you don’t use it regularly. But on iPhone, iPad, iPod touch, and Apple Watch, you can send messages that are a little more intimate than your average emoji.

iPhone: How to send heartbeat, kiss, broken heart with Digital Touch

  1. Open the Messages app
  2. In the app bar just below the text field, tap the heart with two fingers icon
  3. To send a heartbeat — tap and hold two fingers in the black rectangle
  4. To send a broken heart — tap with two fingers and drag down
  5. To send a kiss — tap the screen with two fingers
  6. To send a fireball — tap and hold with one finger
  7. You can also draw a sketch or record a short video and draw on it by using the buttons on the left and right

On Apple Watch in Messages, look for the same heart with two fingers icon and use the gestures as above.

Here’s how the process looks on iPhone:

iPhone how to send heartbeat kiss broken heart Digital Touch

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news:

iPhone

Introduced in 2007 by Steve Jobs, iPhone is Apple's flagship iOS device and easily its most popular product around the world. The iPhone runs iOS and includes a large collection of mobile apps through the App Store.
A collection of tutorials, tips, and tricks from the 9to5Mac team helping you fix and get the most out of your favorite gear.
