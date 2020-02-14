Since it’s Valentine’s Day, you might be looking for different ways to show your significant other some love. Follow along for how to use Digital Touch on iPhone and Apple Watch to send a more personal message with your heartbeat, a kiss, fireball, or even a broken heart.
It’s easy to forget about Digital Touch if you don’t use it regularly. But on iPhone, iPad, iPod touch, and Apple Watch, you can send messages that are a little more intimate than your average emoji.
iPhone: How to send heartbeat, kiss, broken heart with Digital Touch
- Open the Messages app
- In the app bar just below the text field, tap the heart with two fingers icon
- To send a heartbeat — tap and hold two fingers in the black rectangle
- To send a broken heart — tap with two fingers and drag down
- To send a kiss — tap the screen with two fingers
- To send a fireball — tap and hold with one finger
- You can also draw a sketch or record a short video and draw on it by using the buttons on the left and right
On Apple Watch in Messages, look for the same heart with two fingers icon and use the gestures as above.
Here’s how the process looks on iPhone:
