macOS: How to change the wallpaper on your Sidecar display

Sidecar is a fantastic feature that lets you leverage a compatible iPad as an external display for your Mac. To get a little more out of the feature, read along for how to change the wallpaper on your Sidecar display.
Your Sidecar display acts as an independent secondary desktop when it comes to wallpaper preferences. Even if you change the wallpaper on your Mac, whatever the existing wallpaper is on your iPad running Sidecar will remain (that goes for additional desktops as well).
How to change the wallpaper on your Sidecar display
- With Sidecar running, open System Preferences
- Choose Desktop & Screen Saver
- Now you should see a “Secondary Desktop” window on your Sidecar display to pick a wallpaper
- Pick a new option
This wallpaper will remain intact as you open and close Sidecar sessions on your Mac/iPad. Here’s how the process looks:
Now just look for the Secondary Desktop window on your Sidecar display to make the change.
Whether you’ve never used Sidecar or have been using it since macOS Catalina launched, check out our full guide on getting the most of the feature.
Read more 9to5mac tutorials:
- Sidecar not working? Here are a couple of quick fixes
- How to check iPad and Mac Sidecar requirements
- Mac: How to clear the cache, history, and cookies in Safari
- Mac: How to fix and restart the Touch Bar when it stops working
- macOS Catalina: How to master Dark Mode for Mac
- How to force iMessage to sync with iCloud on Mac
- macOS: How to set up Force Click with a Logitech MX Master mouse
- How to create a bootable macOS Catalina 10.15 USB install drive [Video]
- How to sync iPhone and iPad to your Mac in macOS Catalina without iTunes
FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.