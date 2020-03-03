Mac: How to check app permissions for camera, mic, Photos, more

Did you accidentally give an app a permission on your Mac you didn’t mean to, or maybe just want to check what kind of access various software has across macOS? Follow along for how to check which apps have camera, mic, Photos permissions, and more.

Over time it can be easy to forget the various permissions you’ve granted to all your Mac apps. Fortunately, it’s quick and easy to check what access your software has to your Mac’s hardware and overall system permissions.

Mac: How to check app permissions for camera, mic, Photos

  1. Open System Preferences
  2. Click Security & Privacy
  3. Select the Privacy tab near the top-right of the window
  4. On the left-hand side, you can pick between Photos, Camera, Microphone, Files & Folder, and more

Here’s how the process looks:

Once you’re in System Preferences > Security and Privacy, click the Privacy tab near the top-right side of the window.

how-to-check-mac-app-permissions-walkthrough-1

If you’d like to make any changes, click the lock in the bottom left corner if your Mac is password protected.

how-to-check-mac-app-permissions-walkthrough-2

Now click on an option in the left sidebar to see what permissions your apps have.

how-to-check-mac-app-permissions-walkthrough-3

Now you can uncheck any apps you’d like to remove permissions.

