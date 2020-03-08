Apple celebrates International Women’s Day with interactive homepage feature

- Mar. 8th 2020 8:30 am PT

As part of its International Womens Day celebrations, Apple has dedicated its homepage to an interactive feature of “women who are changing everything”. On both desktop and mobile, Apple’s homepage has been transformed into a scrollable universe of biographies of influential women in modern culture, from Malala to Greta Gerwig.

Below the interactive collage, Apple’s site features sign up links for Today at Apple and its new She Creates series, as well as sections raising awareness for projects like Kode With Klossy and the Malala Fund. Check it out now at Apple.com.

You can use your finger or mouse to scroll around and click on portraits to reveal a short biography of each person featured. In the center of the universe sits a link to Apple’s new Behind the Mac ad, which features the same female creators and activists seen on the site.

Apple has spun up initiatives across all of March to feature the work of women, including various new Today at Apple sessions, special editorial sections in the App Store and Apple Podcasts, as well as new Apple Music playlists selected by leading female artists like Lady Gaga and Taylor Swift.

There’s also an International Women’s Day Activity Challenge for Apple Watch users, which you can earn today by completing a run, walk, or wheelchair workout of 20 minutes or more.

