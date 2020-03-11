One of the things that make Final Cut Pro X so great is its support for third-party plugins. MotionVFX, with over 25 years of experience in visual effects, provides many plugin options for FCPX and Apple Motion.

In this post, I’ll highlight some of the key features of MotionVFX that make it the premier destination for enhancing your Final Cut Pro X and Apple Motion experience.

For a limited time, we’ve teamed up with MotionVFX to give you 10% off everything when using code 9to5Mac at checkout. Watch our hands-on video walkthrough for the details.

First and foremost, MotionVFX.com is the best Final Cut Pro X plugins and templates resource available, hands-down. MotionVFX has hundreds of plugins and templates that can be easily accessed with just a few clicks.

In this post, I wanted to focus on one plugin package in particular: mBundle Film. As its name states, mBundle Film is a bundle of 6 useful plugins specifically geared toward creating a filmic look in your footage.

mBundle Film includes the following 6 plugins:

Name Features mTitle Cinematic 50 cinematic FCPX titles mFilmLook 60 cinematic presets, 30 LUT color grades mTransition Shade 71 FCPX transitions mFlare 2 100 lens flare presets mLUT Film 25 professional LUTs mLUT Film 2 30 professional LUTs

Special thanks to MotionVFX for sponsoring 9to5Mac on YouTube. Get 10% off everything when using code 9to5mac at checkout.

mTitle Cinematic

If you’re looking to give your titles a Hollywood look, then mTitle Cinematic is where it’s at. This handy plugin includes 50 different titles, appropriate for different scenes, styles, and settings. Each title can be customized to a high degree via the Final Cut Pro X inspector.

mFilmLook

A unique plugin featuring over 60 cinematic and fully-customizable presets, mFilmLook can provide your footage with a unique style in just a few clicks. The on-screen controls allow you to easily enable or disable parameters on the fly, while the inspector includes a wealth of granular controls to customize things like film grain, lens flare, letterboxing, and more.

In addition, mFilmLook comes with 30 built-in LUTs. Each parameter, modification, and change can be set as a preset, allowing you to quickly apply the same effects across multiple clips.

mTransition Shade

mTransition Shade, as its name alludes to, is a transition plugin that allows you to bridge contiguous clips in Final Cut Pro X. This plugin provides over 70 transition effects that are fully unique, and you can change parameters for individual transitions via the inspector.

mFlare 2

If you’re looking to add organic lens flare effects to your footage, then there simply isn’t a better plugin than mFlare 2. Powered by Mocha tracking technology, mFlare 2 allows you to add custom lens flares to your clips, and track flares to objects in your footage without tedious key framing.

mFlare 2 includes over 100 presets for enhancing the look of your film, but even more impressive is that it lets users build lens flare packages from scratch using various elements like glow, streak, and glare. Once created, you can save your custom presets and apply them to multiple clips.

mLUT Film & mLUT Film 2

Combined, mLUT Film & mLUT Film 2 provide users with over 50 different LUTs for quickly customizing the look of your footage with prebuilt styles. These LUTs can be imported into mFilmLook to greatly expand that plugin’s library of LUTs, but can also be used independently with a free FCPX plugin called mLUT.

9to5Mac’s Take

MotionVFX is also an amazing resource for vloggers who edit videos with Final Cut Pro X. For example, mTuber 2 allows you to add subscribe buttons, and other on-screen assets to promote your YouTube channel, and mStories is great for promoting content on social networks like Instagram.

The other thing I personally appreciate about MotionVFX is how easy it is to install and manage plugins. There’s no tedious license key entry, and everything is installed via a handy menu bar utility that gives you one-click access to all of your purchased plugins.

The bottom line is that MotionVFX is a must-have resource for both casual and professional Final Cut Pro X users. Be sure to use code 9to5Mac at checkout for 10% off everything, and leave a comment on the video above for a chance to win one of 5 copies of mBundle Film.

