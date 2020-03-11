Logitech has launched a new three three-in-one wireless charging dock for the iPhone, AirPods, and Apple Watch.

Beautifully crafted and meticulously engineered, the $129.99 Logitech POWERED 3-in-1 Dock offers a new home for your iPhone, AirPods and Apple Watch all at once. Finally, you can have a seamless charging experience worthy of the products you rely on every day—all in a compact form that fits perfectly on your nightstand or desk. POWERED 3-in-1 Dock is available in graphite and white.

Two other products were announced at the same time …

A $59.99 POWERED Wireless Charging Stand is intended to allow you to use your phone while you charge it.

Stand up for better charging with the Logitech POWERED Stand. Tired of having to choose between charging your smartphone or using it? Now, you can do both at the same time. Effortlessly make video calls, scan notifications and check emails while your device continues charging. POWERED Stand is available in graphite and white.

I use a similar Choetech product myself, and find it a convenient desktop solution, allowing me to do basic things on my phone while it remains on the stand.

Finally, there’s a $39.99 POWERED Wireless Charging Pad.

Enjoy safe, reliable wireless charging with the Logitech POWERED Pad. Leave charging cables behind and upgrade to a sleek wireless charger that fits effortlessly into your life and daily routine. POWERED Pad is available in graphite, white, lilac and blue sage.

All three products are of course Qi-certified and support 7.5W fast charging for Apple devices. Internal heat sensors and automatic temperature-management guard against overheating.

Logitech says they work with most cases.

POWERED Pad works with most cases 3mm or thinner, so you don’t have to worry about wrestling your phone out of your case every time you need a charge.

The wireless charging dock may be the most interesting of the three, but even there Logitech is moving into a pretty crowded market, with many products available at far lower prices. The brand name is, however, likely to provide reassurance to some.

The range is now available in the US and Canada on Logitech.com and BestBuy Canada.

