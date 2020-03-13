Apple closes all retail stores in Spain as coronavirus concerns grow

Apple has indefinitely closed all 11 of its retail stores in Spain amid the worsening coronavirus outbreak. The measures come on the same day Spain declared a national state of emergency.

Sanitation and social distancing measures have been enacted at Apple Stores around the world. In regions with high concentrations of confirmed COVID-19 cases, Apple has opted to close stores altogether. All 17 of Italy’s Apple Stores are currently closed, and stores in China just reopened following extended closures.

“Due to current health precautions, this store will remain closed until further notice. If you need online support, visit getsupport.apple.com. Sorry for the inconvenience,” reads a message posted to Apple’s retail webpages in Spain. No reopening timeframe is specified at this time.

Yesterday, Apple canceled Today at Apple sessions at stores in the US, Canada, Mexico, and Brazil. Earlier today, an Apple retail employee on leave in Santa Monica, CA tested positive for COVID-19. The global situation continues to change rapidly, and more store closures are likely to follow if public health is at risk.

If you absolutely need to visit an Apple Store during the coronavirus pandemic, we’ve collected some tips to encourage a safe experience for yourself and Apple’s team. Follow our retail guide for in-depth coverage of the latest Apple Store news.

