Podcast of the Week: Byers Market with Dylan Byers

We’re debuting a new series here on 9to5Mac that we’re calling Podcast of the Week. I listen to more podcasts than I care to admit, and I am always looking for new shows to help me make sense of the crazy world we live in, learn about new trends in technology, or just get a good laugh. These articles will be short and to the point. I’ll share a brief description of the show, tell you why I like it, and give you subscribe links for a range of podcast apps. This week, my favorite new podcast is Byers Market with Dylan Byers.

I came across this podcast from someone sharing it on Twitter, and I was hooked immediately.

Dylan Byers takes you behind the scenes of the rapidly changing world of technology and media. Power brokers such as Facebook’s Sheryl Sandberg, ESPN’s Jimmy Pitaro and media mogul Barry Diller talk one-on-one with Byers about how their industry intersects with politics, how they use consumer data to shape their product, and what they think the future of American culture holds.

In episode 1, Dylan talks to Facebook’s Sheryl Sandberg about the 2016 election, and the new book: “Facebook: The Inside Story.” I had heard a lot about Sheryl prior to the 2016 election, but also much has been said about her in recent years. I found the interview to be honest and an interesting way of looking at Facebook’s past and future in regards to how our world interacts with social media.

In episode 2, Dylan talks with IAC and Expedia Group chairman Barry Diller about the content streaming wars, the backlash against big tech, and the future of media.

After two episodes, I know it’s going to be a mainstay in my subscription list. Dylan is a great interviewer, and I look forward to future episodes.

