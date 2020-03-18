Apple @ Work Podcast: Simplifying digital signage with Apple TV

- Mar. 18th 2020 1:00 am PT

In this episode of the Apple @ Work podcast, Bradley is joined by Anna Myroshnychenko from Kitcast to talk about using the Apple TV for digital signage in schools, restaurants, office buildings, etc. We’re adding some additional audio equipment in future episodes to improve sound quality, so thanks for your patience!

