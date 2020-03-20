The new 2020 MacBook Air is out with the upgraded Magic Keyboard, new processor options, double the storage, and expanded external display support. Read on for the different external display setups you can run with the latest MacBook Air.

The 2019 MacBook Air offered solid external display support, considering that the machine isn’t usually relied on for overly demanding workflows. But the 2020 MacBook Air refresh expands the external display options to include support for 6K displays.

That means if you really wanted to, you could power the Pro Display XDR with the 2020 MacBook Air… or more likely for many, enjoy 6K displays that third parties release in the future. Check out our recent roundup of great Thunderbolt 3 and USB-C displays in the $400-$1,300 range here for some good choices on the market now.

Here are the external displays setups supported by the new MacBook Air

Simultaneously supports full native resolution on the built-in display at millions of colors and: One external 6K display with 6016-by-3384 resolution at 60Hz at millions of colors, or

One external 5K display with 5120-by-2880 resolution at 60Hz at millions of colors, or

Up to two external 4K displays with 4096-by-2304 resolution at 60Hz at millions of colors

We got our first reviews of the new Apple notebook, and overall the verdict is quite positive. We also got a look at the first benchmarks for the $1,299 configuration with the Intel i5 processor showing a nice performance improvement over its predecessors.

Read more from 9to5Mac:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: