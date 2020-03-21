Apple @ Work Podcast: Remote Work and Distance Learning Webinar Replay

In this bonus episode of the Apple @ Work podcast, Bradley does a live webinar to discuss distance learning and remote work as the world suddenly has to move home. Bradley is also joined by Sam Johnson, Chief Customer Officer at Jamf to discuss how their entire workforce went home to work. If you’re viewing this in your podcast app, a web replay is available on the 9to5Mac YouTube page.
Links Mentioned in this episode
- Extreme Remote Networking
- Clever
- Google Classroom
- Zero Touch Deployment
- Enterprise macOS login simplified with Jamf Pro and Connect integration
