Apple @ Work Podcast: Remote Work and Distance Learning Webinar Replay

- Mar. 21st 2020 6:00 am PT

0

In this bonus episode of the Apple @ Work podcast, Bradley does a live webinar to discuss distance learning and remote work as the world suddenly has to move home. Bradley is also joined by Sam Johnson, Chief Customer Officer at Jamf to discuss how their entire workforce went home to work. If you’re viewing this in your podcast app, a web replay is available on the 9to5Mac YouTube page.

