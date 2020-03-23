Rumor: ‘Apple TV 6’ increasing storage to 64/128GB, tvOS adding Kids Mode, Screen Time, more

Alongside the continued expansion of the Apple TV+ streaming service, Apple is also believed to be working on a new Apple TV 6 set-top box. 9to5Mac has reported select details about the upcoming refresh, and a new report today offers more information.

The YouTube channel iUpdate and The Verifier are jointly reporting a few details about the so-called “Apple TV 6” set-top box today and upcoming tvOS updates.

According to the report, Apple will update the storage configuration options for the Apple TV. Currently, the Apple TV is available in 32GB and 64GB options, but today’s report says that will change to 64GB and 128GB. The idea is to make sure users have enough available space to play Apple Arcade titles.

Apple is also reportedly planning to add a new “Kids Mode” to Apple TV. This wouldn’t be unique to the Apple TV 6 set-top box, but rather a new feature for tvOS itself. It would allow Apple TV owners to set up a separate account for their kids, with control over which applications can be used.

Next up, the report says that Screen Time is also coming to tvOS, for Kids Mode and normal users alike. The report also adds that Apple is working on “redesigned Apple TV+ with a greater focus on content.” What exactly this means is unclear as of now.

In terms of availability, today’s report says to expect the new Apple TV hardware sometime before the end of the year. As with all hardware timelines right now, that could change due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The physical appearance of the Apple TV is said to be virtually unchanged.

The Verifier has accurately reported certain details about Apple software and hardware in the past — but its timing has sometimes proven to be off. That being said, 9to5Mac found evidence in iOS 13.4 that indicating Apple is developing a new Apple TV box with the A12 or A13 processor. We’ve also found evidence of a new Apple TV remote.

