Zagg unveils Slim Book Go and Rugged Book detachable Bluetooth keyboard cases for new iPad Pro

We’re starting to see major manufacturers launch new accessories for the 2020 iPad Pro lineup and Zagg is showing off its Slim Book Go and Rugged Book keyboard cases that offer a nice mix of functionality and versatility.

Previously available for previous-gen iPad Pro and other models, the Zagg Slim Book Go and Rugged Book are two solid options to add protection and a removable keyboard to your new iPad Pro.

Other shared features between the cases include Apple Pencil storage, seven-color backlit keyboards, and 1- or 2-year rechargeable batteries.

Keep in mind no trackpad built-in here as that is arriving with Apple’s more expensive but more capable Magic Keyboard for iPad Pro in May.

The Slim Book Go for the new iPad Pro will be available soon priced at $99.95 and $129.99 while the Rugged Book will also arrive soon priced at $149.99 for both the 11-inch and 12.9-inch versions.

Slim Book Go for iPad Pro features:

The sleek, streamlined design makes it easy to fit in your bag when on the go

Multi-device pairing allows two devices to pair at once, so you can toggle between the iPad and another device

The Slim Book Go keyboard easily detaches to accommodate different uses and work environments

The cover of the Slim Book Go acts as a built-in kickstand when reversed and can support your tablet on one surface while you type with the keyboard on another

The laptop-style keys provide precise, even pressure with each keystroke which facilitates fast and accurate touch typing

Seven different backlighting colors are available

Safely store your Apple Pencil in the built-in holder when not in use

Rechargeable battery lasts up to two-years between charges

Rugged Book for iPad Pro features:

Wireless keyboard & durable, detachable case

Rugged protection for the device that does it all

Tough, Durable Case: The amazingly durable TPU-wrapped case can withstand drops up to 6.6 feet

Holder for Apple Pencil: Stores the Apple Pencil safely and conveniently

Slender, Lightweight Keyboard: The thick, durable case is paired with our ultra-slim, lightweight keyboard for a portable solution that combines protection and productivity

Detachable Keyboard and Case: The keyboard and case detach so you can use your device in three different modes: keyboard, case, and video

Multi-device Pairing: Connect with two devices simultaneously

Reverse Kickstand: The built-in reverse kickstand has a 100◦ radius for optimal viewing and working conditions

Backlit, Laptop-style Keys: Keys are backlit in seven different colors, and their clean, precise keystrokes provide an easy, comfortable typing experience

