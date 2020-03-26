Apple Developer app for iOS updated with multiple video playback speeds and more

Apple is rolling out an update to the Apple Developer app for iPhone and iPad that brings a few notable features. This update comes ahead of the forthcoming all online WWDC that Apple has announced for June.

The latest version of the Apple Developer application allows you to watch videos at multiple different playback speeds. For example, you could watch a WWDC session video at 2x speed if you’re trying to find a specific bit of information. There’s also support for interacting with full video transcripts, as well as sharing stories from the app’s Discover tab, much like in the App Store.

Here are the full release notes:

Watch videos at multiple playback speeds.

Interact with the full video transcripts.

Share stories from the Discover tab and view them on the web.

You’ll also see accessibility improvements, and other enhancements and bug fixes

Apple renamed the WWDC application to the “Apple Developer” app back in November. The new Apple Developer application delivers in-depth information from Apple experts all year round, including news, videos, WWDC content, and more. For developers in the United States and China, the app also includes the ability to enroll in the Apple Developer Program.

You can download the Apple Developer app on the App Store now for free. Today’s update is still propagating, so if you don’t see it immediately, be sure to check back soon.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: