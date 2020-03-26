Apple extends developer deadline for various App Store update requirements until June

Apple had originally set a deadline of April 30 for requiring apps for iPhone and iPad be built with the iOS 13 SDK. In a new developer blog post today, however, Apple has extended that deadline and many others.

In order to “accommodate developers who may need additional time to update their existing apps on the App Store,” Apple has extended the April 30 deadline until June 30. What this means is that developers now have until June 30, 2020 to meet the following requirements for app updates:

Apps for iPhone or iPad must be built with the iOS 13 SDK or later and use an Xcode storyboard to provide the app’s launch screen.

iPhone apps must support all iPhone screens and all iPad apps must support all iPad screens.

Apps for Apple Watch must be built with the watchOS 6 SDK or later.

Apps that authenticate or set up user accounts must support Sign in with Apple if required by guideline 4.8 of the App Store Review Guidelines.

Apps in the Kids category must be in full compliance with guideline 1.3 and guideline 5.1.4. of the App Store Review Guidelines.

Apps using HTML 5 must be in full compliance with guideline 4.7 sections 4, 5, and 6 of the App Store Review Guidelines.

Developers can learn more about these changes on Apple’s Developer website.

