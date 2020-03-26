Apple Music adds in-app notifications for new releases, here’s how to enable them

- Mar. 26th 2020 2:26 pm PT

0

Apple Music notifications have never necessarily been a reliable source for new music releases. But Apple is now rolling out a new change that aims to bring notifications in-app. Read on as we explain what that means and how to enable it.

As you can see in the above image, the new releases notification will appear at the top of the “Library” tab in the Music app. So when an artist you have in your Apple Music Library releases a new song or album, you’ll see a notification banner at the top of the Library interface.

Apple is rolling out this feature now with a new splash screen that appears in the Apple Music app. But if you don’t see this splash screen, here’s how to manually control your notifications:

  1. Open the Music app
  2. Tap the “For You” tab
  3. Tap your profile picture in the upper-right
  4. Tap “Notifications”
  5. Look for the “Show in Library” toggle

Apple Music has used push notifications to highlight new releases in the past, but these have never been very reliable and often appear days or even weeks after a song or album is released. It remains to be seen whether these new in-app banner notifications are more reliable. There are, however, third-party apps that offer similar functionality, such as MusicHarbor.

What do you think of this functionality? Do you have any feature requests for Apple Music or the Music app as a whole in iOS 14? Let us know down in the comments!

Thanks, Luis!

Read more about Apple Music:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

OWC Mac Pro memory

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news:

You’re reading 9to5Mac — experts who break news about Apple and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Mac on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

How To

How To

A collection of tutorials, tips, and tricks from the 9to5Mac team helping you fix and get the most out of your favorite gear.
Apple Music

Apple Music

Apple Music is a streaming service that includes 50 million songs and is available on iOS, macOS, HomePod, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Sonos, Fire TV, Amazon Echo, and Android.

About the Author

Chance Miller's favorite gear

Powerbeats Pro

Powerbeats Pro

The best workout headphones.
Logitech Powered

Logitech Powered

My go-to wireless charging stand.