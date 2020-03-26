Apple Music adds in-app notifications for new releases, here’s how to enable them

Apple Music notifications have never necessarily been a reliable source for new music releases. But Apple is now rolling out a new change that aims to bring notifications in-app. Read on as we explain what that means and how to enable it.

As you can see in the above image, the new releases notification will appear at the top of the “Library” tab in the Music app. So when an artist you have in your Apple Music Library releases a new song or album, you’ll see a notification banner at the top of the Library interface.

Apple is rolling out this feature now with a new splash screen that appears in the Apple Music app. But if you don’t see this splash screen, here’s how to manually control your notifications:

Open the Music app Tap the “For You” tab Tap your profile picture in the upper-right Tap “Notifications” Look for the “Show in Library” toggle

Apple Music has used push notifications to highlight new releases in the past, but these have never been very reliable and often appear days or even weeks after a song or album is released. It remains to be seen whether these new in-app banner notifications are more reliable. There are, however, third-party apps that offer similar functionality, such as MusicHarbor.

