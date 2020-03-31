Snapchat releases App Stories tool to bring the feature to third-party apps

Snapchat announced last year that it would begin letting third-party apps build in support for its Stories feature. Now that functionality, called “App Stories” is live as part of the Snap Kit suite of developer tools.

Here’s how Snapchat pitched the expansion of stories last year:

App Stories allow Snapchatters to share content right from the Snapchat camera to a Story inside another app. Share a Snap of your hidden talent to a Story on your Tinder profile.

Share a Snap of your day to a Story on Houseparty.

Share a Snap of your latest trip on AdventureAide to inspire customers to join you next time.

App Stories is one of the tools in the Story Kit for devs that also features the Community Stories API and Publisher API. You can register interest for the early access program now on the Snap Kit landing page.

CNBC notes that the focus, for now, is expanding Snapchat’s reach:

For Snap, the benefit of App Stories is it will bring the company’s content to more places, potentially exposing it to users who don’t currently use Snapchat. Although Snap will not be making money from App Stories at launch, this product gives the company more real estate that can potentially be used to show advertisements.

Snap’s VP of Partnerships Ben Schwerin told CNBC that “There’s potential down the road for monetization.”

