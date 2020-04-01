Fantastical for iPad now enhanced for new iPadOS 13.4 trackpad feature

The popular calendar app Fantastical has been updated today with cursor support for iPadOS 13.4 and a variety of other changes. This update comes after Fantastical was overhauled in January with a powerful new universal app and much more.

Fantastical’s new support for iPad cursor control means the app is completely optimized for the new capabilities introduced with iPadOS 13.4. This allows you to navigate throughout the app, adjust calendar entries, and use gestures more easily with the iPadOS cursor.

The update also includes a variety of notable tweaks to the calendar interface and much more. Here are the full release notes for today’s update to Fantastical:

Cursor support on iPadOS 13.4

A preview of surrounding events and tasks is now shown when viewing incoming invitations

Weather is now shown on days that have no events when showing one or two days at a time in the list

Day and Week view can now show more hours at once

Tightened spacing in Month view to make more text visible

Event and task notifications now appear when Fantastical is active

Tapping date headers in the list of events in the watch app now shows the weather forecast

Improved sync responsiveness between iPhone and Apple Watch

Fixed an issue where the Apple Watch could get stuck syncing and would stop updating

Fixed an issue where Office 365 accounts wouldn’t prompt for reauthorization if the login expires

Fixed an issue where the prompt to request G Suite sync access could cause some events to not be synced

Fixed an issue where long events could appear at the wrong time when the option to only show hours from day start to end is enabled

Fixed an issue where all-day tasks wouldn’t appear correctly in Month view

Fixed a crash when trying to send changes to Todoist while offline

Various fixes and improvements

Fantastical is available for iPhone, iPad, Mac, and Apple Watch at $4.99 per month or $3.99 per month when billed annually. Read more about the new Fantastical 3 features in our full review.

