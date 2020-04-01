Fantastical for iPad now enhanced for new iPadOS 13.4 trackpad feature

- Apr. 1st 2020 4:05 pm PT

0

The popular calendar app Fantastical has been updated today with cursor support for iPadOS 13.4 and a variety of other changes. This update comes after Fantastical was overhauled in January with a powerful new universal app and much more.

Fantastical’s new support for iPad cursor control means the app is completely optimized for the new capabilities introduced with iPadOS 13.4. This allows you to navigate throughout the app, adjust calendar entries, and use gestures more easily with the iPadOS cursor.

The update also includes a variety of notable tweaks to the calendar interface and much more. Here are the full release notes for today’s update to Fantastical:

  • Cursor support on iPadOS 13.4
  • A preview of surrounding events and tasks is now shown when viewing incoming invitations
  • Weather is now shown on days that have no events when showing one or two days at a time in the list
  • Day and Week view can now show more hours at once
  • Tightened spacing in Month view to make more text visible
  • Event and task notifications now appear when Fantastical is active
  • Tapping date headers in the list of events in the watch app now shows the weather forecast
  • Improved sync responsiveness between iPhone and Apple Watch
  • Fixed an issue where the Apple Watch could get stuck syncing and would stop updating
  • Fixed an issue where Office 365 accounts wouldn’t prompt for reauthorization if the login expires
  • Fixed an issue where the prompt to request G Suite sync access could cause some events to not be synced
  • Fixed an issue where long events could appear at the wrong time when the option to only show hours from day start to end is enabled
  • Fixed an issue where all-day tasks wouldn’t appear correctly in Month view
  • Fixed a crash when trying to send changes to Todoist while offline
  • Various fixes and improvements

Fantastical is available for iPhone, iPad, Mac, and Apple Watch at $4.99 per month or $3.99 per month when billed annually. Read more about the new Fantastical 3 features in our full review.

Read more: 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Dock Wave USB C Qi charger

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news:

You’re reading 9to5Mac — experts who break news about Apple and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Mac on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Fantastical

Fantastical

About the Author

Chance Miller's favorite gear

Powerbeats Pro

Powerbeats Pro

The best workout headphones.
Logitech Powered

Logitech Powered

My go-to wireless charging stand.