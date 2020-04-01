Jamf releases new Apple Watch app to assist parents with distance learning

Jamf has just announced a new Apple Watch app to help parents navigate the challenges that have been suddenly brought on by a switch to distance learning. Jamf Parent, is a tool that it had previously released for iPhone and iPad to help parents with managing school-owned devices at home.

The new Apple Watch app, which is available for both Jamf Pro and Jamf School, syncs automatically with the iPhone of the parent. Using the watchOS app, parents can remotely restrict which apps and features their child can access (including games or social media), create schedules to keep track of student homework time or shut down access at bedtime, and track the location of the device if it happens to go missing.

“Jamf Parent has been super helpful during this time of remote learning – especially for parents who want additional controls on school-issued iPads that are being brought home for the first time,” said Chris Miller, IT director at Eanes Independent School District in Austin, Texas. “Jamf is committed to doing everything we can to help schools and families support remote learning during this unprecedented time,” said Sam Johnson, chief customer officer, Jamf. “Parents struggle to balance working remotely and ensuring their children stay on task while learning at home. Now with new functionality like Jamf Parent available on the Apple Watch, it is faster and more convenient to make real-time remote actions to help students continue their learning at home from school iPads.”

Along with this new Apple Watch app, Jamf has also added some new tools to the Jamf Teacher application. A new guide gives teachers helpful tips for making remote learning an even better experience for their students. Teachers, who are always known for sharing others, can now share custom lessons within Jamf School with set-up restrictions, share app information, and whitelisted websites. For students, a new ‘raise hand’ feature allows students to trigger a notification to teachers to respond to a chat or email request.

