No two mediums are better suited to keep us up to date with the latest news around COVID-19 than podcasts and Twitter. Oddly enough, Twitter was created after Apple built the iTunes Podcasts directory and essentially put Odeo out of business. The folks behind Odeo eventually went on to create Twittr, now known as Twitter. Apple has released a dedicated Apple Podcasts feature related to COVID-19 coverage.

The news is changing by the hour during this crisis, and podcasts have been my outlet to stay up to date. Some of my go-to shows are The Daily, Up First, and Business Casual from the Morning Brew. Apple has rounded up shows across all types of genres to not only help keep you informed, but also to provide calm during this uncertain time. The genres Apple included in their featured section are the latest news, news briefs (shorter shows), context/analysis, the science behind the disease, economic impact, how to survive being stuck at home, mental health resources, local perspectives, and international coverage.

Podcasts are a great way for news organizations to reach a wider audience with the latest news without having to wait for the 6 p.m. nightly news or watch cable news. News organizations also don’t have to rely on expensive video equipment they might only have at their studio. With a microphone, Wi-Fi, and a computer, they can reach their audiences.

Despite the information that podcast listening is declining while folks aren’t commuting or going to the gym, I am personally using it to stay informed on what my family needs to do for our health and the economic impact on our retirement accounts. Are you listening to podcasts to stay informed while you are stuck at home? What about podcasts to help take your mind off what is happening? Leave your recommendations in the comments below.

Click here to view the featured category in Apple Podcasts.

