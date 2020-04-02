Following Mac flaw patches, Zoom fixes ‘malware-like’ macOS installer in latest update

After writing an apology note earlier today, fixing two serious Mac flaws, and detailing a plan to improve its security, privacy, and transparency moving forward, Zoom has also fixed its “malware-like” installer with the latest macOS update.

In the last week, we’ve seen a number of security and privacy issues with the popular Zoom video call service. Those included it quietly sending data to Facebook, misleading advertising about call encryption, two Mac flaws that could give hackers webcam, mic, and root access, and what was described as a “malware like” macOS installer.

Felix Seele, who uncovered the installer issue called Zoom’s practice an abuse of preinstallation scripts as it loaded the software on a Mac without a user clicking install.

Today he’s happy to report (via The Verge) that after 48 hours, Zoom has fixed the issues. He even noted that he was “impressed” with Zoom’s new implementation and that they did it the right way.

“They completely removed the preinstall stuff, so you now need to click through the installer as it ought to be,” explains Seele in a message to The Verge. The fake prompt has also been removed so users have to specifically click through and install Zoom. “I must say that I am impressed,” says Seele. “I expected them to maybe change the dialog, but since the ‘zero-click’ aspect was so important to them, I thought they would stick with the preinstall-trick.”

Zoom certainly has responded quickly and appropriately with security and privacy fixes. Do the recent patches and update along with the company’s apology and 90-day action plan restore your trust in the service? Share your thoughts in the comments below!

As for the company’s recent growth, it jumped 20x from 10 million daily users to 200 million last month. As noted by The Verge:

Zoom will now spend the next three months fixing all these problems as it struggles to avoid becoming a victim of its own success. Zoom also revealed earlier today that it had 10 million daily meeting participants in December, and that figure has now grown to 200 million during the ongoing pandemic.

