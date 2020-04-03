Skype ditches account and download requirements, offers link-based option for free video calls

- Apr. 3rd 2020 11:08 am PT

Microsoft has made some nice improvements to its Skype video call service. Starting today, users don’t need to sign up for an account or download software to join cross-platform video conferences. There’s also a simpler interface that allows users to start a video call in just one click.

Skype announced the changes on Twitter and on a new landing page today:

Easy video meetings with no sign ups or downloads

Generate your free unique link with one click, share it with participants and enjoy unlimited meetings with Skype. Full set of features at your disposal. Your meeting link does not expire and can be used anytime.

These were some of the features that have made Zoom one of the most popular choices for the huge increase in video call use since the coronavirus pandemic has changed how people are working and communicating. However, Zoom has seen a barrage of security and privacy issues recently, so some have turned to other alternatives.

You can instantly create a free Skype meeting from any device on the new Skype page here.

If you do have the Skype app on your device, you can also look for the “Meet Now” option.

