Prior to the coronavirus outbreak, Quibi’s pitch would have been simple: short-form videos from big names to watch on your phone during your commute. Every show is no more than ten minutes in length, and the format is specifically designed to be viewed on a smartphone.

At a time when most people no longer have a commute, however, the company is going for a more generic message …

Got a few minutes? That’s all you need to be entertained, informed and inspired. Launching this April, Quibi will present fresh content from today’s top talent—one quick bite at a time. Get ready to make any moment extraordinary with incredible storytelling delivered right to your phone. From daily essentials to breakout shows, the next chapter will always be waiting.

Here’s the company’s more detailed description:

Quibi is the first entertainment platform designed specifically for your phone and features original content from Hollywood’s biggest stars and creators. New episodes will be released daily and all episodes are ten minutes or less […] Every day, Quibi will release over 25 new episodes – that’s more than ​3 hours of fresh, original premium content every single day​ […] Quibi shows are now available to watch including ​Survive​ starring Sophie Turner, ​Most Dangerous Game ​starring Liam Hemsworth and Christoph Waltz, ​Punk’d ​hosted by Chance the Rapper, ​Thanks A Million​ from Jennifer Lopez​,​ ​Chrissy’s Court​ starring Chrissy Teigen, ​Murder House Flip,​ Around the World by BBC News, The Replay by ESPN a​nd more […] In the first year, Quibi will release ​175 new original shows​ and ​8,500 quick bites of content​. All made by the biggest names in entertainment – from Academy Award winners like Peter Farrelly, Steven Spielberg, Guillermo del Toro to superstar directors like Antoine Fuqua, Sam Raimi and Catherine Hardwicke and stars like Demi Lovato, Will Smith, Laura Dern, Kevin Hart, Tyra Banks, Zac Efron, Bill Murray, Idris Elba, Anna Kendrick, Joe Jonas, Kendall Jenner, Don Cheadle and more […] Quibi​ offers three categories of content: 1. Movies in Chapters​: Big stories ​told in chapters that are 7 to 10 minutes in length. ​Quibi is creating more than 30+ shows this year featuring many of Hollywood’s biggest names both in front of and behind the camera. 2. Unscripted and Docs​: This category is food, fashion, travel, animals, cars, builds, music, sports, comedy, talk, variety, documentary and more. With so much star-power, this is “must see Quibi.” 3. Daily Essentials​: Quibi’s ​Daily Essentials​ shows will deliver the day’s news and information ​in 5 to 6 minute quick bites​, s​o you can stay up-to-speed on the weather, news, sports and even get tips for your dating life.​ ​Quibi is partnering with some of the most trusted names in news, information, and entertainment to give you everything you need to know – and why it matters.

The big question mark now, however, is whether people stuck at home will pay either $4.99 a month with ads, or $7.99 a month without, when it’s in the same ballpark as Disney+ and Apple TV+ (for the few people paying for it), and not that much less than a basic Netflix subscription.

Outside the US, you don’t even have the cheaper option.

Finally, pricing is insane. In the US, the 'cheap’ tier is $4.99/month — and it has ads. The ad-free plan is $7.99/month. Outside of the US, Quibi didn’t sell any ad inventory so you can only sign up for the ad-free plan. That makes it more expensive than Apple TV+ and Disney+. pic.twitter.com/eNi9DjtPGo — Benjamin Mayo (@bzamayo) April 6, 2020

The good news is you can see for yourself what you think of it, thanks to a full 90-day free trial. Quibi is a free download from the App Store.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: