Apple’s Clips video creation app updated with iPad cursor support, new stickers, much more

In addition to the release of iOS 13.4.1 today, Apple has also updated its creative Clips application. Today’s update brings the app to version 2.1.1 and includes cursor support for iPad, new editing features, and more.

The headlining change in today’s update to Clips is support for using the app with a mouse, trackpad, or Bluetooth keyboard. Apple says this will give users “new ways to create videos” on iPadOS. Apple also recently updated its iWork apps with iPadOS cursor support.

Today’s update to Clips also includes new editing features as well as new Micky and Minnie Mouse stickers, 8-bit stickers, and much more. Here are the full release notes for the update:

Use Clips on iPad with a mouse, trackpad, or Bluetooth keyboard for new ways to create videos (requires iPadOS 13.4)

Use the Duplicate button to instantly create a copy of a clip with all its effects

Tap the Split button to divide any clip in two

Make stickers pop on and off the screen—just split any clip and apply stickers to either of the two new sections

Give your video the look of an 80’s arcade game with updated 8-bit stickers and the new Game Over poster

Celebrate spring with the floral Springtime poster

Choose from 11 new Mickey and Minnie Mouse stickers, each with its own expressive animation

Performance and stability improvements

You can download the Clips app for iPhone and iPad on the App Store for free.

