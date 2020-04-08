Apple releases watchOS 6.2.1 with FaceTime Audio bug fixes

Apple has released watchOS 6.2.1 to the public today, bringing bug fixes and performance improvements specifically related to FaceTime. Today’s update for Apple Watch users comes following yesterday’s release of iOS 13.4.1 and iPadOS 13.4.1.

watchOS 6.2.1 includes a fix for a FaceTime Audio bug that affected Apple Watch users. Apple explains:

  • Fixes an issue where devices running watchOS 6.2 could not participate in FaceTime audio calls with devices running iOS 9.3.6 and earlier or OS X El Capitan 10.11.6 and earlier.

Apple released watchOS 6.2 to the public last month, bringing ECG and irregular heart rhythm features to new countries as well as in-app purchase support. Check out our full coverage of that update here.

To update your Apple Watch to watchOS 6.2.1, you can open the Apple Watch app on your iPhone and tap General then Software Update. You can also update directly from your Apple Watch by opening the Settings app and tapping General then Software Update.

