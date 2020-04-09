Chinese commuters can now use Apple Pay Express Transit nationwide with China T-Union cards

The handy Express Transit feature of Apple Pay lets you ride public transport systems just by tapping your iPhone or Apple Watch, no Touch ID or Face ID authentication required. However, Express Transit is only available in certain places. This week, the addition of China T-Union cards dramatically expanded the reach of Express Transit in China.

To set up Express Transit, follow these instructions on your iPhone or Apple Watch device. Then, getting on a train is as simple as tapping your watch or phone on the contactless reader — no biometric authentication or double-click of the side button required. However, this only works in a limited number of places.

Express Transit is currently available on the London Underground TfL network, New York City MTA stations, the Portland transit network, and Suica cards in Japan.

In China, Express Transit was already available in Beijing and Shanghai with integration with local transit cards. Now, a new partnership means Apple and China T-Union can cover a huge part of the region with Express Transit integration. China T-Union cards are accepted in 275 Chinese cities.

Apple Pay-based travel is even more useful in current times as people try to reduce their amount of contact with public terminals and other people. We are still waiting for the promised Express Transit support to reach Octopus cards for Hong Kong travellers, and the Chicago transit system here in the United States.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: