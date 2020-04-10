Today’s 9to5Toys Lunch Break includes a new all-time low on Apple’s 13-inch MacBook Pro, plus five Apple Watch Sport Bands for $10, and LG’s UltraFine 5K is $800 in this limited-time deal. Head below for all that and more.

13-inch MacBook Pro hits all-time low

Today only, Woot offers Apple’s latest 13-inch MacBook Pro from $900 in certified refurbished condition. That’s down from the original $1,299 price tag and the best we’ve tracked all-time. Apple currently charges $200 more for a comparable refurbished model. Apple’s 2019 MacBook Pro features a redesigned keyboard, the usual Retina display, Touch Bar and Touch ID features, along with Thunderbolt 3 connectivity and more.

Get five Apple Watch bands for $10

Amazon offers a 5-pack of Sport Apple Watch Bands from $10. As a comparison, you’d typically pay $15 or more for this bundle with today’s deal working out to just $2 per band. That’s easily the best price we’ve tracked all-time. You’ll find four different sizing options for Apple Watch Series 1-5, with the option to choose your size at the link above. These sport bands are made from “soft silicone” and feature a comparable design to Apple’s official options, for a fraction of the price.

LG 5K UltraFine gets a rare discount

Woot offers the latest LG 27-inch UltraFine 5K Display for $800 in certified refurbished condition. For comparison, Apple charges $1,300 direct and today’s deal is the second-best refurbished offer we’ve tracked all-time. If you’ve wanted this gorgeous 5K display but the price tag has made you hesitant, today’s offer is a great way to go. Features include Thunderbolt 3 input, 5120 by 2880 resolution and a built-in camera. 90-day warranty bundled with purchase.

