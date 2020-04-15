Apple blocks downgrades to iOS 13.4 following release of iOS 13.4.1

Apple today has officially stopped signing iOS 13.4 following the release of iOS 13.4.1 last week. What this means is that users can no longer downgrade from iOS 13.4.1 to iOS 13.4.

Reverting to older iOS builds is common for those in the jailbreak community and can sometimes also be useful for users who experience significant bugs after updating to the latest version of iOS.

Other than the effects on jailbreak hopefuls, Apple generally wants as many users as possible on the latest version of iOS for security reasons. More often than not, this also ensures that users are getting the most stable experience currently available.

Apple released iOS 13.4.1 last week. Here are the release notes:

Fixes an issue where devices running iOS 13.4 could not participate in FaceTime calls with devices running iOS 9.3.6 and earlier or OS X El Capitan 10.11.6 and earlier

Addresses a bug with the Settings app where choosing Bluetooth from the quick actions menu on the Home screen would fail

Apple is also currently beta testing iOS 13.4.5. This is an update focused on bug fixes and performance improvements, but it also includes a few other changes and details:

