Early hands-on videos provide close-up look at new Magic Keyboard with trackpad for iPad Pro

The first Magic Keyboard for iPad Pro orders have started arriving to a few lucky customers ahead of schedule. Apple had originally said the Magic Keyboard would be available in May, but then it went up for order this week alongside the new iPhone SE. Head below for a collection of the first hands-on videos of the new Magic Keyboard for iPad Pro.

So far, a collection of six videos from two iPad Pro users have popped up on YouTube this weekend. These videos offer our first real-world look at the new Magic Keyboard with trackpad for iPad Pro.

The first video, which is in Thai, walks through the unboxing experience of the Magic Keyboard. Federico Viticci of MacStories was first to discover this video. As he points out on Twitter, one of the key takeaways here is that the Magic Keyboard for the 11-inch iPad Pro apparently weighs 600 grams.

For comparison’s sake, the 11-inch iPad Pro itself weighs 471 grams while the standard Smart Keyboard Folio weighs 297 grams. The Logitech Combo Touch Keyboard Case with trackpad for the 7th generation iPad weighs 650 grams.

Another video from the same user also provides a look at the USB-C port on the hinge of the Magic Keyboard, which is used for passthrough charging to the iPad Pro. You can’t connect accessories to this USB-C port, but it does leave the USB-C port on the iPad Pro free for things like displays, storage accessories, and more.

The second collection of videos are in English and cover many of the same features of the Magic Keyboard for iPad Pro. The first video in particular provides an interesting look at the “floating” cantilever design and hinge system of the case. There’s also a look at how sturdy the Magic Keyboard is for using it in your lap.

It’s hard to tell too much from a short video, but the hinge does appear to be pretty strong. This is underscored in a second video from the same user, which shows the different angles of the hinge design and how to adjust between them. One concern is that it doesn’t appear like there’s actually much support for adjusting the angle of the iPad Pro once it’s “floating” above the keyboard.

Here’s a screen grab of the Magic Keyboard’s preferences pane in the Settings app. As you can see, it’s easy to adjust backlighting brightness through the Settings app, but there’s also support for automatic adjustment based on ambient lighting conditions.

Finally, there appears to be a decent amount of key travel with the Magic Keyboard’s scissor switch design. There’s certainly much more travel than with the Magic Keyboard than with the Smart Keyboard Folio, but it’s hard to tell how it compares to something like the 16-inch MacBook Pro.

The new iPad Pro Magic Keyboard is available on Apple’s website as well as for pre-order on Amazon. Check out all of the early iPad Pro Magic Keyboard hands-on videos below.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: