iPhone SE: hands on with every official Apple case [Video]

As with every iPhone launch, Apple has produced a variety of official cases to go along with its new iPhone SE hardware. Unlike the iPhone 11, which featured 17 unique official Apple cases at launch, the iPhone SE’s official case options are much more modest.

In total, there are just six new official iPhone SE cases to choose from. We were able to pick up all six for an early hands-on look at every color and case style that Apple offers for this year’s budget iPhone. Watch our brief hands-on commentary for the details.

iPhone SE Silicone Case

Apple sells three iPhone SE Silicone Cases, and they come in Pink Sand, White, and Black color options. Apple’s iPhone SE Silicone Case costs $35.00, and features a silky-smooth soft-touch exterior that lends enough grip to keep the phone from sliding out of your hand.

Inside the silicone case, you’ll find the familiar microfiber lining that helps protect the iPhone’s rear glass panel. Just as you would expect, the cases feature precise cutouts for the camera, flash, volume buttons, mute switch, and Side button.

iPhone SE 2 Apple cases video walkthrough

Although the iPhone SE doesn’t use the same gesture-based system like the iPhone 11, the bottom of the case maintains the cutout area, which is great for interfacing with the bottom area of the phone.

Some people dislike this open-ended design, but I’ve always preferred it. Of course, the case features curved edges that wrap snugly around the other three sides of the iPhone SE, which helps protect it in case of a drop.

iPhone SE Leather Case

As always, Apple’s leather cases demand a slight premium over the cheaper silicone offerings. Each leather case can be purchased for $45.00. Apple offers iPhone SE Leather Case options in the following colors: Midnight Blue, Black, and Red.

Each leather case is made from tanned and finished European leather, and develops a natural patina finish over time.

What I particularly like about Apple’s leather cases are the color matched machined aluminum volume and Side buttons. Although small, these buttons provide better tactile feedback than the molded buttons on Apple’s silicone cases.

Like all Apple cases, the iPhone SE Leather case fits snuggly over your iPhone, and features a microfiber lining on the interiors to protect your device.

Wireless charging is a go

Like the iPhone 8, which the iPhone SE design is based on, Apple’s newest budget smartphone is compatible with Qi wireless chargers. With this in mind, Apple has made sure that its first party iPhone SE case offerings are all compatible with the wireless charging standard.

No clear case, and no Leather Folio

The official iPhone SE case lineup is sparse, not just because of the limited amount of colors, but because there are only two case styles available. Unlike the iPhone 11, there is no clear case option for showcasing your iPhone’s color while still maintaining case protection. There’s also no Leather Folio option for those that like to combine everything into one convenient package. Indeed, official Apple case options are minimal, but at least there will be plenty of third-party iPhone SE cases available.

9to5mac’s Take

Although it’s a far cry from the massive selection of official cases that the iPhone 11 had access to on day one, you can still come up with some pretty cool color combinations thanks to the three iPhone SE colors. Overall, there are 15 different iPhone color/case combinations, or 18 if you want to count both of the black (silicone and leather) case options.

Once I have the iPhone SE in hand, I’ll be sure to post a gallery featuring all of the possible color combinations in order to help you decide what looks best.

What do you think about Apple’s case lineup for the iPhone SE? Sound off down below in the comments with your thoughts.

