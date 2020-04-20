Ferrite Recording Studio updated with enhanced trackpad and mouse support in iPadOS 13.4, more

Ferrite Recording Studio is one of the more powerful applications for audio production on the iPhone and iPad. A new update today adds a variety of new features, including expanded support for mouse and trackpad input thanks to iPadOS 13.4.

For those unfamiliar, Ferrite Recording Studio is a powerful way to record and edit audio files on your iPhone and iPad with support for multi-track editing, one-tap recording, and more. We went hands-on with the app back in 2017, calling it “one of the best ways to record audio on iOS.”

Today’s update to Ferrite Recording Studio for iPad takes full advantage of the new mouse and trackpad features in iPadOS 13.4. This means the app is ready for the new Magic Keyboard, but you can also use it with the Magic Trackpad, Magic Mouse, or any Bluetooth mouse such as the Logitech MX Master.

In addition to new trackpad and mouse features, other changes introduced in the latest version of Ferrite include Presentation Mode, new keyboard controls, and more

Here’s the full change log for today’s update to Ferrite for iPhone and iPad:

New for Ferrite 2 Pro users: Presentation Mode shows touch, Apple Pencil and keyboard interactions on-screen, to help when training others

Optionally export Lossless files in 32-bit format New for all users: Enhanced mouse and trackpad support: take full advantage of iPad OS 13.4’s new pointing device features!

If you have a keyboard, you can use keys like Shift or Option to change the way selections work (especially with a pointing device).

Deleted files can be kept for 30 days before being removed — until then, you can restore them, or permanently delete them yourself to reclaim storage space. (You can also choose the old behaviour in the Settings, if you prefer.)

Optionally show a project’s duration in the editing toolbar.

Various performance, user-experience, accessibility and reliability improvements.

Ferrite Recording Studio is available on the App Store as a free download with an in-app upgrade option to Ferrite Pro for $29.99.

Read more:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: