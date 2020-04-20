Cultured Code has updated the award-winning task manager Things 3 for iPad to add extensive support for trackpads just in time for the new Magic Keyboard.

This version of Things brings full support for the iPad’s new mouse cursor! Connect a mouse or trackpad in your iPad’s settings, then open Things—you can click around and control the app, just like you would on your Mac …

The new features arrive today in version 3.12.2.

The entire interface responds to your cursor. Your cursor will now highlight clickable interface elements, and hop to buttons or checkboxes as you move your mouse near them.

Context menus everywhere. You can now right-click everything: to-dos, projects, areas, and lists in the sidebar. This will bring up context menus with powerful actions.

Open a new window. In the sidebar, right-click a list and choose Open in New Window to quickly enter Split View (close it again with Cmd+W).

Swipe gestures. Swipe right on a to-do or project to schedule it, or left to enter multi-select mode. You can also swipe left within a checklist to delete rows.

Special clicks. To select a to-do without opening it, hold down Cmd when you click it. Click in an open space to deselect it again. If you like to cancel a to-do, hold down Option when you click its checkbox.

All the new features require iPadOS 13.4, which brings full trackpad and mouse support to the platform. The latest version also introduces a number of fixes

Made it easier to tap the checkbox of expanded to-dos.

Fixed some issues with Things’ toolbar being visually obscured by other on-screen elements, such as the keyboard’s shortcuts bar.

Fixed an issue where the Shift key could become “stuck” (this fix requires iPadOS 13.4 or later).

Fixed an issue where completed to-dos could be resurrected when marking a project incomplete via keyboard shortcut.

Fixed some animation glitches during the onboarding sequence.

Fixed a typo in the German translation. Things 3 was an Apple Design Award winner in 2017, with our own Jeff Benjamin describing it as ‘a gorgeously-designed new take on the to-do app.’ Things 3 for iPad is a $19.99 purchase from the App Store.

