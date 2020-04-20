Cultured Code has updated the award-winning task manager Things 3 for iPad to add extensive support for trackpads just in time for the new Magic Keyboard.
This version of Things brings full support for the iPad’s new mouse cursor!
Connect a mouse or trackpad in your iPad’s settings, then open Things—you can click around and control the app, just like you would on your Mac …
The new features arrive today in version 3.12.2.
All the new features require iPadOS 13.4, which brings full trackpad and mouse support to the platform. The latest version also introduces a number of fixes
- Made it easier to tap the checkbox of expanded to-dos.
- Fixed some issues with Things’ toolbar being visually obscured by other on-screen elements, such as the keyboard’s shortcuts bar.
- Fixed an issue where the Shift key could become “stuck” (this fix requires iPadOS 13.4 or later).
- Fixed an issue where completed to-dos could be resurrected when marking a project incomplete via keyboard shortcut.
- Fixed some animation glitches during the onboarding sequence.
- Fixed a typo in the German translation.
Things 3 was an Apple Design Award winner in 2017, with our own Jeff Benjamin describing it as ‘a gorgeously-designed new take on the to-do app.’
Things 3 for iPad is a $19.99 purchase from the App Store.
