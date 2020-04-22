AT&T nearly doubles the availability of its low-band 5G network to 90 new areas

AT&T is dramatically ramping up the rollout of its 5G network to new markets. The carrier is nearly doubling the availability of its low-band 5G network, bringing it to 90 new areas starting today.
As a quick refresher, this is AT&T’s low-band 850MHz spectrum networking technology. It’s not mmWave 5G, which is ultra high-band frequencies, but it is a step up from the so-called 5G E network that AT&T has been pushing in many areas.
With today’s expansion, the low-band 5G network is now available in over 190 markets, according to the carrier, covering more than 120 million people:
AT&T’s 5G network is now live for consumers in 90 additional markets across the country and covers more than 120 million people. With today’s launch, AT&T now offers access to 5G on its best unlimited wireless plans for consumers and businesses in a total of 190 markets in the US.
The new cities include New Orleans, Seattle, Chicago, Tampa, Waco, and many more. Check out the full list below. And in case you’re wondering, AT&T’s mmWave 5G network is available in 35 cities, but only in certain parts of those cities. This is because of the high-band radio frequencies that are much shorter-range.
AT&T plans to reach nationwide coverage of its low-band 5G by sometime this summer. Apple is expected to bring support for 5G, including this 850MHz spectrum, to the iPhone lineup later this fall with the launch of the iPhone 12 series.
Alabama
- Franklin County
Arkansas
- Fayetteville-Springdale
- Fort Smith
California
- Chico
- El Dorado County
- Redding
- Sacramento
- Tehama County
- Yuba City
Colorado
- Colorado Springs
Connecticut
- New London-Norwich
Florida
- Bradenton
- Dixie County
- Fort Pierce
- Hamilton County
- Hardee County
- Ocala
- Pensacola
- Sarasota
- Tampa
Georgia
- Dawson County
- Marion County
Idaho
- Boise City
- Boundary County
Illinois
- Chicago
- Mason County
Indiana
- Elkhart-Goshen
- Evansville
- Fort Wayne
- Gary
- South Bend
Kansas
- Brown County
Kentucky
- Fulton County
- Mason County
- Meade County
- Trimble County
Louisiana
- Beauregard Parish
- Houma-Thibodaux
- Lake Charles
- New Orleans
- Shreveport
Massachusetts
- Springfield
Michigan
- Cass County
Minnesota
- Duluth
- Le Sueur County
- St. Cloud
Missouri
- Bates County
- Callaway County
- De Kalb County
- Joplin
- Saline County
- St. Joseph
Montana
- Billings
- Mineral County
New Hampshire
- Portsmouth
New Jersey
- Vineland
New York
- Yates County
Ohio
- Clinton County
- Mercer County
- Morrow County
- Perry County
- Steubenville
Oklahoma
- Grant County
Oregon
- Clatsop County
Pennsylvania
- Greene County
- Johnstown
- Union County
- Wayne County
- Williamsport
Texas
- Abilene
- Beaumont
- Concho County
- Fannin County
- Lubbock
- Newton County
- Sherman-Denison
- Waco
Virginia
- Frederick County
Washington
- Bellingham
- Clallam County
- Ferry County
- Kittitas County
- Richland-Kennewick
- Seattle
- Tacoma
- Yakima
West Virginia
- Monongalia County
- Parkersburg-Marietta
- Wheeling
Wisconsin
- Madison
