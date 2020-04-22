AT&T nearly doubles the availability of its low-band 5G network to 90 new areas

AT&T is dramatically ramping up the rollout of its 5G network to new markets. The carrier is nearly doubling the availability of its low-band 5G network, bringing it to 90 new areas starting today.

As a quick refresher, this is AT&T’s low-band 850MHz spectrum networking technology. It’s not mmWave 5G, which is ultra high-band frequencies, but it is a step up from the so-called 5G E network that AT&T has been pushing in many areas.

With today’s expansion, the low-band 5G network is now available in over 190 markets, according to the carrier, covering more than 120 million people:

AT&T’s 5G network is now live for consumers in 90 additional markets across the country and covers more than 120 million people. With today’s launch, AT&T now offers access to 5G on its best unlimited wireless plans for consumers and businesses in a total of 190 markets in the US.

The new cities include New Orleans, Seattle, Chicago, Tampa, Waco, and many more. Check out the full list below. And in case you’re wondering, AT&T’s mmWave 5G network is available in 35 cities, but only in certain parts of those cities. This is because of the high-band radio frequencies that are much shorter-range.

AT&T plans to reach nationwide coverage of its low-band 5G by sometime this summer. Apple is expected to bring support for 5G, including this 850MHz spectrum, to the iPhone lineup later this fall with the launch of the iPhone 12 series.

Alabama

Franklin County

Arkansas

Fayetteville-Springdale Fort Smith

California

Chico El Dorado County Redding Sacramento Tehama County Yuba City

Colorado

Colorado Springs

Connecticut

New London-Norwich

Florida

Bradenton Dixie County Fort Pierce Hamilton County Hardee County Ocala Pensacola Sarasota Tampa

Georgia

Dawson County Marion County

Idaho

Boise City Boundary County

Illinois

Chicago Mason County

Indiana

Elkhart-Goshen Evansville Fort Wayne Gary South Bend

Kansas

Brown County

Kentucky

Fulton County Mason County Meade County Trimble County

Louisiana

Beauregard Parish Houma-Thibodaux Lake Charles New Orleans Shreveport

Massachusetts

Springfield

Michigan

Cass County

Minnesota

Duluth Le Sueur County St. Cloud

Missouri

Bates County Callaway County De Kalb County Joplin Saline County St. Joseph

Montana

Billings Mineral County

New Hampshire

Portsmouth

New Jersey

Vineland

New York

Yates County

Ohio

Clinton County Mercer County Morrow County Perry County Steubenville

Oklahoma

Grant County

Oregon

Clatsop County

Pennsylvania

Greene County Johnstown Union County Wayne County Williamsport

Texas

Abilene Beaumont Concho County Fannin County Lubbock Newton County Sherman-Denison Waco

Virginia

Frederick County

Washington

Bellingham Clallam County Ferry County Kittitas County Richland-Kennewick Seattle Tacoma Yakima

West Virginia

Monongalia County Parkersburg-Marietta Wheeling

Wisconsin

Madison

