AT&T nearly doubles the availability of its low-band 5G network to 90 new areas

- Apr. 22nd 2020 1:16 pm PT

0

AT&T is dramatically ramping up the rollout of its 5G network to new markets. The carrier is nearly doubling the availability of its low-band 5G network, bringing it to 90 new areas starting today.

As a quick refresher, this is AT&T’s low-band 850MHz spectrum networking technology. It’s not mmWave 5G, which is ultra high-band frequencies, but it is a step up from the so-called 5G E network that AT&T has been pushing in many areas.

With today’s expansion, the low-band 5G network is now available in over 190 markets, according to the carrier, covering more than 120 million people:

AT&T’s 5G network is now live for consumers in 90 additional markets across the country and covers more than 120 million people. With today’s launch, AT&T now offers access to 5G on its best unlimited wireless plans for consumers and businesses in a total of 190 markets in the US.

The new cities include New Orleans, Seattle, Chicago, Tampa, Waco, and many more. Check out the full list below. And in case you’re wondering, AT&T’s mmWave 5G network is available in 35 cities, but only in certain parts of those cities. This is because of the high-band radio frequencies that are much shorter-range.

AT&T plans to reach nationwide coverage of its low-band 5G by sometime this summer. Apple is expected to bring support for 5G, including this 850MHz spectrum, to the iPhone lineup later this fall with the launch of the iPhone 12 series.

Alabama

  1. Franklin County

Arkansas

  1. Fayetteville-Springdale
  2. Fort Smith

California

  1. Chico
  2. El Dorado County
  3. Redding
  4. Sacramento
  5. Tehama County
  6. Yuba City

Colorado

  1. Colorado Springs

Connecticut

  1. New London-Norwich

Florida

  1. Bradenton
  2. Dixie County
  3. Fort Pierce
  4. Hamilton County
  5. Hardee County
  6. Ocala
  7. Pensacola
  8. Sarasota
  9. Tampa

Georgia

  1. Dawson County
  2. Marion County

Idaho

  1. Boise City
  2. Boundary County

Illinois

  1. Chicago
  2. Mason County

Indiana

  1. Elkhart-Goshen
  2. Evansville
  3. Fort Wayne
  4. Gary
  5. South Bend

Kansas

  1. Brown County

Kentucky

  1. Fulton County
  2. Mason County
  3. Meade County
  4. Trimble County

Louisiana

  1. Beauregard Parish
  2. Houma-Thibodaux
  3. Lake Charles
  4. New Orleans
  5. Shreveport

Massachusetts

  1. Springfield

Michigan

  1. Cass County

Minnesota

  1. Duluth
  2. Le Sueur County
  3. St. Cloud

Missouri

  1. Bates County
  2. Callaway County
  3. De Kalb County
  4. Joplin
  5. Saline County
  6. St. Joseph

Montana

  1. Billings
  2. Mineral County

New Hampshire

  1. Portsmouth

New Jersey

  1. Vineland

New York

  1. Yates County

Ohio

  1. Clinton County
  2. Mercer County
  3. Morrow County
  4. Perry County
  5. Steubenville

Oklahoma

  1. Grant County

Oregon

  1. Clatsop County

Pennsylvania

  1. Greene County
  2. Johnstown
  3. Union County
  4. Wayne County
  5. Williamsport

Texas

  1. Abilene
  2. Beaumont
  3. Concho County
  4. Fannin County
  5. Lubbock
  6. Newton County
  7. Sherman-Denison
  8. Waco

Virginia

  1. Frederick County

Washington

  1. Bellingham
  2. Clallam County
  3. Ferry County
  4. Kittitas County
  5. Richland-Kennewick
  6. Seattle
  7. Tacoma
  8. Yakima

West Virginia

  1. Monongalia County
  2. Parkersburg-Marietta
  3. Wheeling

Wisconsin

  1. Madison

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news:

You’re reading 9to5Mac — experts who break news about Apple and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Mac on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

AT&T

AT&T

About the Author

Chance Miller's favorite gear

Powerbeats Pro

Powerbeats Pro

The best workout headphones.
Logitech Powered

Logitech Powered

My go-to wireless charging stand.