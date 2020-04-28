Camtasia 2020 adds new templates, library sharing, and more for high quality screen recordings

Camtasia is my favorite app for screen recording on macOS. It’s easy to use, extremely powerful, and produces a quality end product that doesn’t require you to be a trained video editor. During the time I’ve been working from home over the past five weeks, I’ve used it daily to share tutorials with the staff at my school on various distance learning processes. Today, Camtasia is launching its new version for 2020, and I can’t wait to start using it.

If you aren’t familiar with Camtasia, it’s goal is to make screen recordings, editing, and sharing extremely fast, easy, and professional looking. One of my favorite features in the previous version of Camtasia is how it adjusts your audio so that you have consistent levels in every project. Since I don’t have a dedicated home office, I’ve appreciated that especially during my work from home season.

If you find yourself making tutorial videos, on-screen demos, webinars, YouTube videos, school lessons, etc., then you’ll love all that Camtasia offers. So let’s look at the new features in Camtasia 2020.

What’s new in Camtasia 2020?

Camtasia 2020 includes new video templates to help you achieve new levels of speed when creating videos to share with customers, coworkers, etc. The latest version also allows you to ‘favorite’ all of your most frequently used tools, annotations, and effects in one place for quick access and faster editing and processing.

If you use Camtasia across your team, you can now bundle templates, libraries, themes, shortcuts, favorites, and presets into a single file for sharing. The new recorder lets you capture individual inputs and allows for higher-resolution webcam recording. Finally, Camtasia 2020 has added Track Mattes, reversible transitions, magnetic tracks (remove space between clips on any track), and other advanced features to get a look that’s all your own.

Here’s a quick comparison of what’s new in Camtasia 2020 vs. previous editions. Camtasia, like Snag-It, is one of those products I would rather pay a subscription for since I will always upgrade, but I know a lot of users will appreciate being able to use the older versions until they stop working. For my needs, it was an immediate upgrade. I’ve used it daily since I’ve been working from home, and I expect that to continue.

Camtasia 2020 is $249 (free trial available), but you can upgrade for $99.50 if you own a previous version. Techsmith offers discounts for students, teachers, and nonprofits as well.

